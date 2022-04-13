West 12, Tokay 9
A slow start, both at bat and on the mound, was erased late on by the West High softball team as the Wolf Pack scored nine runs in the sixth inning enroute to toppling the Tokay Tigers 12-9 on a windy Monday afternoon in Tracy.
The conditions for heavy hitting were not ideal but some confident batting from the visitors had the Wolf Pack under a ton of pressure early on. Junior pitcher Ava Seguin took some time to figure out the Tokay offense and the hosts found themselves trailing 0-4 after three innings.
Persistence was the key though for stand-in head coach Michael Seguin as, in hindsight, the young Wolf Pack team – with only three seniors on the roster – simply needed some time to get going.
“For me, all of these girls can play,” Seguin told the Tracy Press after the game. “A lot of (the struggles) are down to just remembering that they can. Some of it is also pressure. So, just relaxing, remembering how good they are and just hitting the ball can go a long way.”
A confidence boosting moment proved to be a monster double by junior Laila Vallejos that scored two runs from Bailey Dunn and Xierra Martinez at the bottom of the fourth, shrinking the Tigers lead to 3-5. Brief controversy ensued in the aftermath as one of the officials ruled it a foul, only for Vallejos to step right back up and bring her teammates home again with an identical hit.
Seguin then retook to the mound with more of a spring in her step, but failed to keep the visitors quiet as they scored four more times, unanswered, over the next two innings, taking the game to the bottom of the sixth with the score at 3-9. This after Seguin was at bat with a chance to swing the momentum in the Wolf Pack’s favor with the bases loaded at the bottom of the fifth. Failing to capitalize, the visitors had the game right where they wanted it heading into crunch time.
That’s when coach Seguin’s team remembered just how good they are, relaxed, and started connecting with what seemed like every pitch.
Martinez stepped up to hit long into center field, covering all of the bases for now red hot pitcher Seguin to step back up to the bat. In a deja-vu type situation, Seguin delivered this time around with a two-RBI double.
All of a sudden, the Wolf Pack were on fire and the visiting pitcher could not get the offense off the field. And before they could, Martinez came back to bat again to bring home a triple of her own.
With the Tigers back at the bat visibly shaken and down 12-9, Seguin took back to the mound to put a cap on an encouraging bounce back victory with a confident three-and-out.
It was an important Tri-City Athletic League win for the Wolf Pack and Seguin wants his team to build on it. Albeit pleased by the outcome and the resilience of his players, he believes that they are capable of winning games without putting themselves in such high-pressure situations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.