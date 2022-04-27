Wednesday’s varsity softball game between Tracy and Lincoln at the Tracy Sports Complex was firmly in the visitors' grasp before Bulldogs junior third baseman Ava Mendoza batted in two runs with a wicked double at the bottom of the sixth inning.
Throughout the Tri-City Athletic League campaign, Tracy has only lost to Lincoln. The Stockton based team is undefeated and a bit of a bogey team for the Bulldogs at this point. Lincoln would go on to win again, 6-2, but Mendoza did exactly what head coach Paulette Keeney asked of her team before the game and that’s put the ball in play.
Looking at the whole season, it is quite unusual to report that the Bulldogs struggled at-bat all game. They are one of the best hitting teams in the division.
Against Lincoln, though, the ball was not in play enough – despite multiple opportunities with runners on bases – and that was the key. The Trojans pitcher, senior Peja Goold, had an excellent game – eliminating all of Tracy’s biggest weapons, allowing just five hits and recording 16 total strikeouts.
When Mendoza’s two-RBI double into centerfield drove home fellow junior Malissa George and senior Katelyn Bridgeman, the chances of a comeback in mightily difficult, windy conditions remained slim. But other than giving up a couple of three-RBI home runs, senior Hannah Schaller had a good game on the mound and the Bulldogs were confident she could shut out the visitors at the top of the seventh to give them a shot – which Schaller did.
Schaller pitched all game for Tracy allowing seven hits, six earned runs, three walks, and striking out 13 batters.
Then the bottom of the seventh came around with the score at 6-2 and the hosts simply did not have enough on the day to squeeze out any more juice. Goold pitched a quick three-and-out to end the affair and put a slight dent into the Bulldogs confidence with the postseason just around the corner.
Keeney’s team only has four total losses on the season (three in TCAL). All of them are to undefeated teams – three against Lincoln and one against Oakdale – all in very tight contests.
The Bulldogs know they can hang with the best. This team is well equipped to do so on both offense and defense. And it will be all about knocking down that mental barrier of not having a win against those opponents that will be the key in the playoffs – when it matters most.
Millennium holds off Big Valley Christian in narrow win
The Millennium varsity softball team battled out one of their narrowest wins of the season with a crucial 2-1 victory over the Big Valley Christian Lions in the Central California Athletic Alliance League on Tuesday in Modesto.
Often finding themselves overwhelming for division opposition, the Falcons met their match in the Lions, who along with the Stone Ridge Christian Knights form the top three teams in the league.
The visiting Falcons went ahead late in the first inning with two outs already on the board for the hosts at the top of the first. Freshman Lanie Gonzalez stepped up and drilled a two-RBI single on a ground ball to the pitcher which brought home fellow freshman Kaylee Carrillo and sophomore Jocelyn Hernandez.
That would eventually turn out to be the first and last Falcon scoring moment as the game became gritty and all about defense.
The Lions responded with one run at the bottom of the inning. But sophomore pitcher Alicia Robinson would not allow anymore runners to come home. Robinson allowed seven hits over seven innings and struck out two batters.
Elsewhere of note for the Falcons, Hernandez went three for four at-bat. Carrillo and sophomore Mia Hernandez both went two for four. Millennium’s CCAA record now stands at 3-2.
