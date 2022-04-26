Although the format received a significant tweak as a result of the pouring rain which hit Tracy on Thursday morning, the 2022 NorCal Classic will go down in the history books as a successful one.
The ultimate downside is that the teams will never know who was the best. The tournament got rained out shortly after games started on day one, Thursday, April 21, and the rescheduled games on Friday and Saturday were no longer bracketed. The goal of the organizers shifted from crowning winners to simply ensuring that all of the participating teams get to play at least two games.
In spite of that change, the competitive edge remained. Teams still went all out and celebrated every big hit, every run, every out. The atmosphere and weather were excellent for the remainder of the tournament and so was the competition on show.
All of the local varsity teams took part – with some playing more than others – and for the most part, all had quite successful outings. The Millennium Falcons and the Tracy Bulldogs went undefeated, 3-0 and 2-0 respectively. The Kimball Jaguars dropped their opening game enroute to a 2-1 record. The West Wolf Pack got the most action of all and split their four games 2-2. The Mountain House Mustangs went 0-3.
Millennium Falcolns (3-0)
The Falcons have been on fire in the month of April and went into the tournament on a three-game winning streak. Coming off spring break and with some personnel missing, head coach Chrisopher Moore had to adjust his lineups on the fly, but everything ultimately came together.
The Falcons played the perfect tournament with the level of opposition increasing every game. Millennium was one of the few teams that got to complete their first game on Thursday and it was a 16-0 blowout of Esparto. Freshman pitcher Hayden Faaborg showed out in that one, throwing a no hitter over three innings.
The Falcons then had Friday off before returning to play on Saturday evening. The 6-3 and 4-1 victories over Mt. Eden and Le Grand respectively saw some competitive spirit being brought out of Moore’s team and it was exactly what the coach would have wanted in preparation for the final stretch of the regular season.
There were a few more Falcon standouts over the course of a very fruitful weekend. Sophomore Jocelyn Hernandez notched up six runs, six hits and one RBI over the three games. Freshman Kaylee Carrillo continued her hot streak with two runs, four hits and five RBI’s. Sophomore Alicia Robinson chipped in with four runs, five hits and four RBI’s.
Tracy Bulldogs (2-0)
The Bulldogs were 12-2 over the last month coming into the Classic. The only two losses for the heavy hitting team came against the Lincoln Trojans who are undefeated (8-0) in the Tri-City Athletic League. Tracy is second at 6-2.
Head coach Paulette Keeney’s team started off the tournament promisingly as they were up 1-0 on the ever impressive Oakdale before the rain interrupted. In the end, the Bulldogs were never credited with an official win for that one. Senior pitcher Hannah Schaller had an excellent start on the mound and she continued her fine form throughout the weekend.
The Bulldogs came back on Saturday morning and put away the Dublin Gaels 6-3 before turning around quickly and shutting out Bear Creek 6-0. A couple of confidence-boosting victories that ensured Tracy held on to all of their momentum. Schaller went on to throw a flawless no-hitter against Bear Creek.
The seniors took charge of the team over the course of the tournament as senior Vanessa Lang went five for six at-bat and recorded three big runs. Fellow senior Katelyn Bridgeman went three for six at-bat with four RBI’s. Junior Malissa George had two runs and two RBI’s.
Kimball Jaguars (2-1)
The Jaguars, similarly to Millennium, were just about able to wrap up their tournament opening game on Thursday with the rain drops already starting to touch down on the field. Kimball suffered a 6-1 defeat at the hands of Ceres but bounced back admirably to dominate American 15-1 and Vacaville 10-4.
It has been an up and down season for the Jags as they sit fifth in the Valley Oak League with a 3-4 record. A couple of heavy-hitting performances where virtually everything was clicking on offense may have been just what the doctor ordered in order to start turning their fortunes around in the final stretch of the regular season.
There were some standout performances in the Jaguars ranks over the weekend for some of the team leaders on the year. Senior Makenzie Sorensen ended the tournament with two runs, two hits and three RBI’s. Sophomore Paloma Sanchez had two runs, two hits and four RBI’s. Junior Sophia Coronado had two runs, two hits, three RBI’s in total, including a home run against Vacaville. Sophomore Bianca Quintero had two runs, three hits and four RBI’s.
West Wolf Pack (2-2)
The West Wolf Pack were active every day of the tournament and head coach John Morris learned some valuable lessons about his team ahead of their late playoff chase. Sitting at 2-7 in the Tri-City Athletic League, West desperately needs wins.
Very aware of that, standout senior Kiara Blanchard had a fantastic weekend and is hitting red hot just when the team needs her the most. Blanchard provided sparks for the Wolf Pack throughout the tournament but had her most outstanding game in the last victory against Los Banos. Blanchard blasted two homers out of the park and put a total of five RBI’s on the board, leading her team to a 9-5 win.
The Wolf Pack also logged a 9-0 win over Patterson, a 7-2 loss to El Capitan and a 2-1 loss to Cordova.
Elsewhere of note, juniors Franchesca Paz Leila Vallejos continued their good seasons. They both had a total of four runs each over the weekend. Freshman Bailey Dunn showed promise with one run, three hits and three RBI’s over four games.
Mountain House Mustangs (0-3)
The Mountain House varsity softball team has struggled for air all season long. Sitting at 2-6 in the Western Athletic Conference and on a four game losing streak, the Mustangs tasted defeat in all of their Classic games, including two shutouts.
There was not much to talk about after 6-0 and 8-0 respective losses at the hands of Mt. Eden and Mariposa County. The Mustangs could barely record a hit except for sophomore standout Marissa Donohue who went two for three at-bat against Mt. Eden and three for three against Mariposa.
Donohue was also the spark in the last game against Piedmont, a 4-3 loss for the Mustangs, as she scored one of the three runs but was only one for four at-bat. Junior Avery Pickering and freshman Luna Lopez scored the other runs in that one.
