Millennium 6, Livingston 1
The Millennium varsity softball team needed a second to get going on a hot Tuesday afternoon in Tracy. But once they did, they were far too much for the visiting Livingston Wolves to handle.
The Falcons came out comfortable 6-1 victors in the end, but not without having to dig themselves out of a little hole in the early going. It was the visitors who put the first run on the board at the top of the second inning. Though the heavy-hitting hosts didn’t take a great deal of time to respond and complete a comeback.
“We have a good bunch of girls here,” head coach Christopher Moore told the Tracy Press post-game. “We always tell them to just keep playing and keep their heads in the game. When the top of the batting order doesn’t have it going, it is good to be able to count on the rest of the team to bring that spark.”
Emphasis was on the heavy hitting, as a strong drive into left field from senior Crystal Conner drove home freshman Hayden Faaborg to tie the game and with Conner advancing to second base. And that wasn’t the end for the inning.
Sophomore Jocelyn Hernandez joined her teammate on base with a swift double of her own. And then, up stepped freshman Kaylee Carrillo. Forever solid at-bat, Carrillo's first visit to the plate produced a vicious two-RBI single, straight down the middle, bringing home Conner and Hernandez. The Falcons were up 3-1 and in control.
“She (Carrillo) is one of our top hitters,” Moore said of Carrillo’s confident performance at-bat. “She is the constant for us. That’s what we need, girls that are constant hitters to keep us going. She came through when we needed her to and we didn’t look back after that.”
And come through she did. The Falcons No. 30 took charge of her team that was a little light on numbers and recorded another two-RBI play a couple of innings later.
Carrillo drove home the same duo of Conner and Hernandez at the bottom of the fifth – this time with a double into left center field and the bases loaded, an excellent hitting performance from the Falcons freshman.
Sophomore Melia Ritchie completed the damage with one more run at the end of the inning, capping off a solid victory. A significantly more competitive affair than the two straight 10-0 wins in the games prior, much to Moore’s delight.
“I enjoyed this game a lot more because we are getting ready for the Tracy tournament and the competitiveness allowed us to work on some stuff,” Moore said. “I’m really impressed. It was a complete game all the way around. Everyone made contact at-bat and our defense didn’t make any mistakes. It was nice to see.”
Millennium will be joined by fellow local teams in Tracy, West, and Kimball at the NorCal Classic Tournament starting Thursday morning at the Tracy Sports Complex.
Lincoln 6, West 0
The West High varsity softball team paid a visit to the undefeated Tri-City Athletic League leaders Lincoln on Monday and suffered a tough 6-0 defeat in Stockton.
The Lincoln Trojans improved to 7-0 in the TCAL with the win as their pitcher, senior Peja Goold, threw a no hitter over seven innings. Completely overwhelming the Wolf Pack offense, Goold walked only two batters while striking out 18.
For West, junior Franchesca Paz pitched all six innings and allowed five hits and six runs – one of them earned – while striking out six batters.
With the defeat, the Wolf Pack has fallen to 2-6 in league play, placing them second to last in the standings.
