The Mountain House High softball team bounced back to snap their three-game losing skid with an emphatic 16-2 victory over the Johansen High Vikings on Wednesday at home.
With the win, the Mustangs (2-1 WAC) picked up their second league victory of what has been a very disjointed campaign due to weather postponements so far.
The Mustangs took out their frustrations from having picked up three losses on the bounce — including their first of league play (5-1 at Beyer on Monday) — with a stunning batting display in which they recorded 19 hits for 15 RBIs as a team.
Mountain House completely brushed aside the Vikings with sophomore Luna Lopez holding the visitors to just two runs, one earned, on four hits over five innings. Lopez walked just two batters while recording 11 strikeouts.
The hosts led 5-0 after one and 8-1 after two innings. Up 9-2 heading into the fourth, the Mustangs scored seven unanswered at the bottom of the inning to all but ice the game. Lopez and the defense held the Viks scoreless at the top of the fifth to win via mercy rule.
Senior Kaiya Simmons ran the show on offense as she went 2-3 for five RBIs along with two runs. Out of Simmons’ two hits, one was a home run and the other was a triple.
Senior Avery Pickering went a perfect 4-4 for one RBI and one run. Freshman MacKenzie Coffman went 2-3 with one double for two RBIs and one run. Junior Marissa Donohue was a threat at the plate and on the bases as she went 3-4 for two RBIs with four runs.
Along with her solid performance leading the defense, Lopez also had an impressive outing at the plate. She went 3-4 for two RBIs and one run to help the Mustangs get back to winning ways.
West split Tigers double header
The West High softball team split their double header against the Tokay High Tigers on Tuesday in Lodi, winning the first game 9-6 before dropping the second to the exact same scoreline.
The Wolf Pack fought hard for every base hit over the two games against a free-scoring Tokay team. West found themselves in tough territory on the road, going down 4-0 in the first inning and then 5-1 behind after two.
However, the visitors’ defense was able to clean up their mistakes and hold the hosts to just one run for the remainder of the game with senior Ava Seguin dealing on the mound.
Seguin pitched for all seven innings allowing seven hits, six runs – five earned – and five walks to go along with five strikeouts. She also had one hit and one run on offense. The Pack was down 5-3 heading into the sixth inning before going on to score three runs in each of the last two innings for the win.
West took a 6-5 lead at the top of the sixth when senior Laila Vallejos doubled on a fly ball into left field to score senior Navaeh Watkins. Tokay then went on to equalize at the bottom of the inning before the visitors went into closing mode in the clutch.
The Pack retook the lead at 7-6 when senior Franchesca Paz singled on a line drive into left to score sophomore Malia Morreira, who went 3-4 at-bat for one RBI on the day. Freshman Kayla McWhorter made it 8-6 when she singled and then advanced to second on the throw, allowing Paz to come home.
Senior Xienna Martinez, who went 3-4 for four RBIs on the day, iced the game when she made it 9-6 on a single which scored McWhorter. Seguin got the Tigers off the field in four, including two strikeouts, at the bottom of the seventh.
The Wolf Pack’s fate was not so kind in the loss that followed immediately after. This time around, the visitors were not able to dig themselves out of an early hole as they fell behind 6-2 inside the opening three innings.
They were, however, able to make it a one run game at the bottom of the fifth. Tokay scored once at the top to extend their lead before West responded with four runs to make things interesting.
Down 7-2, Paz singled to score senior Reagan Crotts and junior Aurianna Cueva to make it 7-4. McWhorter then hit a fly ball and reached on an error by the left fielder to allow Paz and Seguin to score. Unfortunately for the Pack, though, they could not squeeze any more out of the inning and would not score again for the remainder of the game.
Paz pitched for all seven innings in this one allowing 14 hits, nine runs – seven earned – and six walks to go along with seven strikeouts. West dropped to 1-4 in TCAL.
Falcons on three-game losing skid
The Millennium High softball team is overseeing a tough week at the office thus far with their latest same-day non-league double header loss against the University Prep Panthers of Redding taking their losing streak to three straight games.
Both of the games took place on Wednesday at Millennium High and overall, the two teams were very evenly matched. However, the visiting Panthers just had a little more cutting edge about them in both meetings to take two victories back up north.
The Falcons lost the first game 12-11 with the difference being the fourth inning. The two teams mirrored each other identically in every inning but the fourth where the Panthers scored two runs to the hosts one to swing the pendulum in their favor.
Otherwise, the game was tied 2-2 after one. There was also another 2-2 inning in the sixth. Both teams also had 4-2 run innings go their way — the fifth for the visitors and the seventh for the hosts.
It was an early afternoon of prolific hitting as the Falcons recorded 12 as a team for 10 RBIs while the Panthers notched up a whopping 19 for 11 RBIs.
Millennium were led by their very own Hernandez connection. Junior Jocelyn Hernandez went 4-5 for four RBIs and three runs. Fellow junior, Mia Hernandez, went 3-4 for four RBIs and two runs.
On the mound, sophomore Hayden Faaborg pitched for five innings allowing 12 hits, eight runs — six earned — and two walks to go along with five strikeouts. Junior Melia Ritchie pitched for two innings allowing five hits, four runs — three earned — and one walk along with three strikeouts.
In game two, the margin of defeat was bigger as the Panthers ran out 7-4 victors. However, it was the Falcons who held the early advantage.
The hosts led 3-0 after one inning and then 4-1 after three but a massive fourth inning with five unanswered runs scored by the Panthers all but decided the game. The visitors added one more at the top of the seventh for good measure while holding the Falcs scoreless for the last four.
Junior Alicia Robinson shined on offense in this one as she went 2-3 for two RBIs for Millennium. Junior Adrienne Delucchi also went 2-3. Sophomore Nora Coutts, sophomore Kaylee Carrillo and Jocelyn and Mia Hernandez all scored a run apiece.
Ritchie took the mound for all seven innings allowing 10 hits, seven runs — five earned — and one walk to go along with six strikeouts.
Big Valley Christian 6, Millennium 3
The Falcons kicked off the week on Monday with a tough loss against the Lions in Modesto, dropping their Central California Athletic Alliance (CCAA) record to 1-2.
Millennium fell behind early, trailing 5-1 inside the first three innings, and could never really recover despite connecting with eight hits on offense.
Both bullpens gave up the same amount of hits but the Lions defense did a slightly better job at keeping the Falcons runners off their home plate.
Jocelyn Hernandez led the hitting for the Falcons again going 3-4 along with two runs. Mia Hernandez went 2-4 and had one run. Sophomore Lanie Gonzalez, Ritchie and Carrillo had an RBI each for the Falcons.
Ritchie started off what would end up being an extremely busy pitching week with six innings on the mound against the Lions. She gave up eight hits, six runs — four earned — and three walks while striking out four batters. Ritchie pitched for a total of 15 innings over three games.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.