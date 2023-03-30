The Mountain House High softball team routed the Franklin Yellowjackets 21-1 on Monday to improve to 4-3 on the year as they await their second Western Athletic Conference (WAC) game.

It has been almost two weeks since the Mustangs defeated Grace Davis 16-11 in their WAC opener. Having not been in league action again, the Mustangs are 2-1 in non-league play since with the Yellowjackets being their second straight win.

