The Mountain House High softball team routed the Franklin Yellowjackets 21-1 on Monday to improve to 4-3 on the year as they await their second Western Athletic Conference (WAC) game.
It has been almost two weeks since the Mustangs defeated Grace Davis 16-11 in their WAC opener. Having not been in league action again, the Mustangs are 2-1 in non-league play since with the Yellowjackets being their second straight win.
Mountain House defeated Edison 17-1 last Friday and they went on to cause even more mayhem on offense against Franklin. The Mustangs built an enormous 21-0 lead inside the opening three innings, closing the game out inside five.
The ‘Stangs connected with 19 hits for 18 RBIs as a team, led by sophomore Luna Lopez who went 3-3 at-bat for 6 RBIs and one run. Senior Avery Pickering went 3-4 at-bat for 4 RBIs and three runs.
Franklin managed to get a consolation run on the board at the top of the fourth inning but that was the only damage they would do to the Mountain House pitching duo of sophomore Haylie Townsley and senior Brooke Carpenter.
Townsley pitched for three innings allowing three hits and striking out one batter. She also went 2-2 at-bat for two RBIs on offense. Carpenter pitched for two innings allowing one hit, one earned run and three walks while striking out two batters.
Freshman Isabel Obaob and senior Veronika Emerson also had prolific afternoons at-bat. Obaob went 2-3 for two RBIs and four runs. Emerson went 2-2 for one RBI and three runs.
