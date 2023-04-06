The Kimball High softball team turned in an outstanding afternoon of work on both sides of the ball as they stayed red hot in a 4-2 win over the East Union High Lancers on Wednesday in their long-awaited season home opener.
Five weather postponements later, the Jaguars finally got to perform in front of their home crowd and they showed out by holding the Lancers offense to just two hits.
Playing with a ton of confidence on both ends, the Jags improved to 2-0 in Valley Oak League (VOL) play. They took down Sierra 12-0 in Manteca on Monday to get things rolling. The competitive game against East Union looked a little different, but great teams can win in multiple ways.
“(East Union) always plays us well,” head coach Justin Bigler told the Tracy Press afterwards. “In Kimball’s history I think we’ve only beaten them six or seven times. They had like 14 straight wins over us until a few years ago. So, we knew we would get the best out of them, and we had to come out and stay focused and take it one pitch at a time.”
Against the Lancers, the Jags’ offense did enough but it was the defense that laid down the foundations behind an impressive showing from sophomore Alexa Contreras on the mound.
As Contreras dealt – holding East Union to a .091 batting average (.424 on the season) -- two of her running mates produced arguably two of the most impactful plays of the game.
Though not hitting with a lot of venom, the Lancers were pesky and would not go away. The visitors were always alive and looking for momentum shifting openings. However, the Jags were savvy to them — immediately arriving on scene to put out any hints of a fire.
Up 2-0 at the top of the second and with one out, sophomore Kaeliana DePerio had the first big defensive moment when she orchestrated a double play on a diving catch in center field to get East Union off the field as she arrowed the ball into senior Alyssa Ochoa at first base to tag the Lancers batter.
It was a big hold for the Jags to keep the early wind in their sails but perhaps not bigger than the sensational play turned in by senior Sophia Coronado at the top of the sixth with the hosts up by just one run.
Trying to fend off a late Lancers approach, Coronado laid out at a full stretch across the floor to snatch a ground ball before generating enough power — still grounded — to fire to Ochoa at first to get the visitors off the field on the third out. That was a crucial effort and another huge stand. The momentum was maintained. The win was in sight. Bigler was pleased.
“Our defense is solid,” he said. “We have great players on defense. I thought we hit well. They made a few great plays; we made a few great plays. It was just about who made the least amount of mistakes and luckily that was us today.”
The Jags combined for seven hits on offense. They all but iced the game at the bottom of the sixth when sophomore Paulina Sanchez grounded out to first base, scoring junior Bianca Quintero — who did well to steal second on a wild pitch and then advance to third on an error moments earlier.
Kimball opened the scoring early with a strong batting start in the first inning. A monster triple into center from junior Elysia Duarte scored DePerio after the latter singled and then advanced to second and third on a pair of wild pitches earlier.
DePerio went a perfect 3-3 at-bat for the Jags and spoke about the team’s performance and their excellent start to the season after the game.
“I think we did great today,” she said. “Our defense definitely showed up. It was the highlight of the game. We knew that they wanted to beat us just as bad as we wanted to beat them, so we had to step our game up and we performed. The key for us is just to keep getting better every game. No matter how good we play in a game, we have to step up and go again.”
The Jags added their second run in the same inning when Quintero skied a fly ball — on two outs — only for the East Union defense to fumble the catch, scoring junior Olivia Rinker.
The Lancers offense showed some signs of life at the top of the fourth inning when they scored on a rare error by the Jags defense. But Contreras and Co. managed to limit the damage to just one run despite the visitors having the leading runs on bases.
Kimball restored their two-run advantage at the bottom of the fourth with a Sanchez-to-Sanchez connection as Paulina doubled into center to score junior Paloma — who also doubled at the previous plate appearance. 3-1 Jags.
A couple more uncharacteristic errors by the Jags basemen gifted East Union third base with one out at the top of the fifth. The Lancers went on to score on a sacrifice ground out to make it 3-2 but the Jags defense was once again able to hold them to just that run for the win.
All in all, it was a close game. It was competitive throughout. However, the impressive Jags made it look controlled. They always had their fate in their own hands. They wrote another page to the story of this outstanding start to their campaign (now 7-1).
These Jags are young, talented and hungry and if you ask Bigler, the sky is the limit for them.
“With all of the rain and everything, we haven’t been on the field much,” he said. “We’ve been in the gym, just doing what we can and they’re working their tails off. That’s all I can ask of them. I’ve told them from day one, we’ll go as far as they want to go.”
