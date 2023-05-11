The Mountain House High softball team is seeing out their Western Athletic Conference (WAC) campaign on a hot streak as they improved their consecutive wins count to four with victories over Pacheco and Lathrop on Monday and Tuesday.

With those, the Mustangs improved to 10-3 in WAC, guaranteeing themselves a playoff spot with one game left to spare. They are tied with Ceres in second place, one game back of Los Banos (11-2). Ceres and Los Banos are set to face each other in the last game of the regular season, meaning the door is still wide open for Mountain House atop the division.

