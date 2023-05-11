The Mountain House High softball team is seeing out their Western Athletic Conference (WAC) campaign on a hot streak as they improved their consecutive wins count to four with victories over Pacheco and Lathrop on Monday and Tuesday.
With those, the Mustangs improved to 10-3 in WAC, guaranteeing themselves a playoff spot with one game left to spare. They are tied with Ceres in second place, one game back of Los Banos (11-2). Ceres and Los Banos are set to face each other in the last game of the regular season, meaning the door is still wide open for Mountain House atop the division.
The Mustangs led from start to finish as they trampled over Pacheco 16-2 at home on Monday. The hosts connected with 14 hits for 16 RBIs with 10 of them coming through senior sensation Kaiya Simmons.
Simmons had herself an afternoon as she went 3-4 with two of her hits being multi-run home runs and the other a double. She also scored two runs in what was a simply outstanding individual performance.
Feeding off Simmons’ brilliance, other Mustangs followed suit. Freshman MacKenzie Coffman went 3-3 for two RBIs and a double. Freshman Isabel Obaob went 2-3 for two RBIs and two runs.
Sophomore Luna Lopez pitched the whole game and went 2-3 for two RBIs on offense. She allowed four hits, two earned runs and three walks while striking out four over five innings on the mound.
The Mustangs defense let up ever so slightly when Lathrop came to town the following day. They hit and scored well again in the 14-6 win but gave up five runs over the last three innings after Lopez was relieved by senior Brooke Carpenter.
Lopez pitched the first four innings allowing four hits and one earned run while stirking out seven. Carpenter pitched for the remaining three allowing eight hits and five runs — four earned — to go along with one strikeout.
The offense, though, still carried the hosts to victory with relative comfort. Simmons had another prolific afternoon at-bat as she went 3-4 for 3 RBIs.
Senior Veronika Emerson had a performance with four RBIs on two hits and two runs. Lopez went 4-5 for four RBIs, with three doubles, and two runs. Senior Julianna Neri chipped in with a couple of RBIs on one hit.
The Mustangs closed out their regular season with an 18-6 victory over Pacheco on the road on Wednesday.
Simmons added three more RBIs on one hit to lead -- taking her season tally to 48 -- good for No. 21 in the state -- to go along with seven home runs. Junior Marissa Donohue also chipped in with 3 RBIs on two hits.
The Mustangs finished their WAC campaign in a three-way tie for first place.
