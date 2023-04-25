The Tracy High softball team wrapped up an exceptional week of competition with a 13-5 victory over the Lodi High Flames on their short trip up north on Thursday.
The victory was the Bulldogs’ seventh straight in Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) play as they now sit alone atop of the standings with a 7-1 record. The win over Lodi was their third straight coming off the NorCal Classic triumph last weekend.
The Bulldogs took down the St. Mary’s High Rams, the Tokay High Tigers and the Flames in the span of three days, scoring a combined 39 runs while giving up just nine.
Senior Ava Mendoza took center stage against the Flames as the ‘Dogs continued their tear through the division as she went 2-3 for four RBIs, including two doubles, and two runs. Fellow senior Alyssa Donovan had a near perfect night at-bat as she went 4-5 for one RBI.
The Bulldogs grasped firm control of the game after going up 5-0 after three innings. They never looked back from that point on and added five more at the top of the sixth to affirm their dominance.
The visitors put on one of their best offensive displays of the season thus far as all but four players from the batting order got involved in the scoring.
Freshman Emalee Cargill continued her breakout year by going 2-5 with two runs. Senior Malissa George went 2-4 including a triple for an RBI and two runs. Sophomore Elisa Galli had a couple of RBIs on one hit which was a double. Sophomore Leilani Benson went 2-3 with three runs.
Sophomore Melanie Yanke scored two runs as a courtesy runner. Senior Arianna Coelho flexed her muscle at-bat by notching up three RBIs on two hits, a double and a triple, to go along with two runs.
On the mound, Galli got the start and pitched for six innings allowing eight hits, four runs – two earned – and one walk while striking out three. Junior Madison Pribble finished out the game with a one inning no hitter. She allowed one unearned run and two walks.
Mustangs climbing up WAC standings
The Mountain House High softball team has won their last three straight Western Athletic Conference matches – and five of their last six – as they continue climbing up the division standings.
The Mustangs now sit tied for second place with Pacheco and Los Banos, all with 6-2 records. The three teams are just one game behind Ceres (7-2) in first place with the Bulldogs having played one more game. The table is set for an enthralling end to the regular season.
Mountain House picked up two big wins to end last week when they took down Johansen 6-3 on the road on Thursday before putting on a defensive clinic in a 4-1 win over Los Banos on Saturday back at home.
Both victories could prove key at the tail end of the season but there is no overstating how important the win against the Tigers was for the Mustangs to keep up the pace with the top of the standings.
Sophomore Luna Lopez orchestrated the defensive stand from the mound as she struck out 11 in seven innings pitched. She also allowed seven hits, but the defense stayed locked in for the duration of the game. Los Banos scored one unearned run. Lopez walked two.
On offense, emerging freshman MacKenzie Coffman led the way with two hits on three at-bats, including a triple, for one RBI and two runs. Freshman Madison Smith had one RBI and one run. Sophomore Haylie Townsley had two RBIs on one hit. Lopez went 2-3 with a double.
The Mustangs had to overcome a bit of a scare against the Vikings on Thursday as they found themselves up 4-3 heading into the seventh inning. They led 3-1 after one.
Mountain House kept their cool and scored two more runs at the top of the final inning for the win. Lopez closed out the game with two strikeouts in the clutch. She allowed just one hit in one inning pitched. Freshman Isabel Obaob held the mound for the six innings prior allowing five hits, three runs – two earned – and one walk while striking out three.
Coffman had another 2-3 at-bat showing with one RBI and one run. Townsley and Obaob chipped in with an RBI apiece. Obaob also had a run. Senior McKenna Behling went 2-3 with one run and a double. Senior Avery Pickering went 2-2 with two RBIs, a double, and one run.
Central Catholic 1, Kimball 0
The Kimball High softball team was shutout and held to just one hit by the Central Catholic High Raiders as they suffered a tough 1-0 loss at home on Thursday.
Raiders pitcher Randi Roelling came into town and threw a near flawless game as she struck out 16 batters and walked none while allowing just one hit.
Jags’ sophomore Paulina Sanchez was able to put a blemish on Roelling’s afternoon when she connected on a triple to put the hosts into a scoring position. However, Kimball could not muster up one more hit to get on the board.
The Raiders, who improved to 4-0 and are tied with Oakdale atop of Valley Oak League (VOL), had the game winning play at the top of the fourth inning when Emry Couch singled to score Jazmarie Roberts. Couch went 2-3 on the day.
Head coach Justin Bigler continued running with his pitching duo which held the league leaders to just six hits as the Jags dropped to fourth in VOL with a 2-3 record.
Sophomore Alexa Contreras got the start and pitched for two innings allowing four hits and striking out one. Junior Allie Vincent came in as relief and pitched for five, allowing two hits, one earned run and two walks while striking out three.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
