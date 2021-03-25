Tracy 7, Lodi 4
Tracy High’s softball team opened with a three-run first inning at Lodi on Tuesday and kept the advantage all the way through for the 7-4 win.
The Bulldogs’ nine hits included a triple and a double for senior Aaliyah Jenkins, who batted in two runs. Senior Danica Larwill had a hit and batted in three runs, and seniors Kaela Jones and Ashley Sansoni each had two hits and two RBIs.
Jones pitched all seven innings and allowed six hits and four runs, and she struck out four batters.
Tracy 4, Oakdale 2
Tracy needed only three hits to get a 4-2 win at Oakdale High on Monday. Senior Aaliyah Jenkins tripled, singled and batted in a run, and junior Vanessa Lang also contributed a base hit.
Senor starting pitcher Kaela Jones allowed five hits, three walks and two runs over seven innings and she struck out four batters.
