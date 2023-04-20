Senior Kaiya Simmons shined for the Mountain House High softball team once again this spring when she blasted out a walk off home run at the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Mustangs a 15-13 lead and the win over the Grace Davis High Spartans on Tuesday at home.

That was the second home of the week for Simmons who was the coolest customer in the county after stepping into the batter’s box against the Spartans.

