Senior Kaiya Simmons shined for the Mountain House High softball team once again this spring when she blasted out a walk off home run at the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Mustangs a 15-13 lead and the win over the Grace Davis High Spartans on Tuesday at home.
That was the second home of the week for Simmons who was the coolest customer in the county after stepping into the batter’s box against the Spartans.
The senior went 3-5 for four RBIs on the day but, naturally, none of the hits were bigger than the one sent out of the park to also score sophomore Luna Lopez for the win.
The whole game was an absolute thriller with multiple lead changes as both teams went on runs throughout the game. The Mustangs built a 7-3 advantage in the first inning and went into the fourth ahead by three at 7-4 before the Spartans bats heated up.
The visitors scored five unanswered in the fourth to take a 9-7 lead and they added three more at the top of the fifth to put some serious pressure onto the Mustangs.
Suddenly, the hosts found themselves in dangerous territory, but they were able to respond fantastically at the bottom of the inning as they scored six times to retake the lead at 13-12.
With neither bullpen able to keep the opposing offense away from the home base, Davis tied the game up once more at 13-13 at the top of the sixth, setting up a grandstand finale when they held the Mustangs scoreless at the bottom of the inning.
Fortunately for Mountain House, sophomore relief pitcher Haylie Townsley provided the defensive spark her team needed by shutting out the Spartans at the top of the seventh. She pitched for three innings allowing four hits and one earned run while striking out two.
Townsley relieved Lopez who pitched for four innings allowing 11 hits, 12 runs – 10 earned – and three walks while striking out eight.
Simmons then went on to take center stage and the rest is history as the Mustangs bounced back from their loss against Ceres earlier in the week to improve to 4-2 in WAC play – good for 4th place but with teams above having played more games.
Freshman Isabel Obaob went 3-5 against the Spartans and had three RBIs to go with two runs. Senior Julianna Neri went a perfect 4-4 with two RBIs and two runs. Seniors McKenna Behling and Avery Pickering had two runs each.
Ceres 9, Mountain House 3
The day prior, on Monday, the Mustangs suffered defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs in Ceres.
The hosts built a 9-0 lead over the opening four innings, which was enough to see off the Mustangs – who now sit one game behind Beyer High and Pacheco High (both 4-2) in fourth place in the league standings.
The Mustangs got on the board at the top of the fifth inning. They scored a total of three runs in the inning – spearheaded by a two-run home run from Simmons who went 2-3 on the day. Obaob and sophomore Lopez scored one run each.
Lopez pitched for four innings for the visitors, allowing three hits, two runs – one earned – and three walks while striking out four batters. Townsley pitched for two innings allowing three hits, seven runs – two earned – and two walks.
