Sweet, sweet revenge was the theme at Kimball High on Tuesday afternoon as the Jaguars softball team put the pain on the Los Banos High Tigers in a 12-1 victory to advance to the second round of the CIF SJS Division 3 playoffs. 

Five innings was all the Jags needed to get one back over the very same team that dumped them out of the post-season this time last year. Kimball got to host a softball playoff game for just the second time in program history and it proved to be a moment to behold. 

