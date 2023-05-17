Sweet, sweet revenge was the theme at Kimball High on Tuesday afternoon as the Jaguars softball team put the pain on the Los Banos High Tigers in a 12-1 victory to advance to the second round of the CIF SJS Division 3 playoffs.
Five innings was all the Jags needed to get one back over the very same team that dumped them out of the post-season this time last year. Kimball got to host a softball playoff game for just the second time in program history and it proved to be a moment to behold.
“We were excited to get a chance at revenge against them after a 2-1 loss at their place last year,” Jags head coach Justin Bigler told the Tracy Press. “It is so hard to beat a good team that is well coached three times in a season, and we did just that.
“We made the adjustments needed to face their dynamic top half of the lineup. Their first five hitters are hitting nearly a combined .500 and have 68 stolen bases. We knew we would have to keep them off the bases to avoid giving up early runs and we did just that.”
The matchup was a No.8/No. 9 seed clash last spring. This time around, the Jags are seeded at No. 6 and the Tigers at No. 11. Kimball went on to take full advantage of their home comforts as they took a 2-1 lead out of the first inning.
A low scoring start was just enough for sophomore pitcher Alexa Contreras and her defense to get warm. The second-year ace got the start and gave up a leadoff triple before retiring the next 12 batters she faced en route to a spectacular defensive performance.
Contreras would not give up another hit after that over four innings pitched. She struck out one and only allowed a Matalie Greenwood RBI for the Tigers’ lone score of the game. Bigler was very pleased to see how his starter grew as the game progressed.
“We made plays behind her,” he said. “She showed up and pitched tremendously well. We work with the pitchers on limiting walks and letting the defense behind them work. Both of our pitchers are learning to do just that and it is helping us win games.”
Contreras was relieved by junior Allie Vincent for the fifth and final inning. Vincent allowed just one hit and no runs and both pitchers did not walk a single Los Banos batter.
Offensively, the Jags got into a groove from the second inning onwards. They scored three or more runs in every one for the remainder of the game to put the Tigers away via mercy rule.
Sophomore Paulina Sanchez conducted what proved to be the game winning play at the bottom of the first inning when she gave the Jags a 2-1 lead on a sacrifice which scored senior Sophia Coronado. Junior Bianca Quintero made it 1-1 moments earlier when she singled to bat in junior Elysia Duarte.
Quintero went 2-3 in the game. Duarte had a perfect 3-3 outing at-bat. Bigler also got excellent contributions from freshman duo of Emma Coronado and Iolana Faasisila. Coronado went 2-2 for 2 RBIs. Faasisila went 2-2 for one RBI and two runs.
Kimball blasted 13 hits for 11 RBIs as a team in a confidence boosting victory. And they will need all of that confidence and momentum when they face the defending champions in No. 3 Vista del Lago in Folsom on Thursday.
The Eagles went 12-0 to win the Capital Athletic League (CAL) earlier this spring and defeated No. 14 Rio Linda 3-0 in the first round. Bigler knows that his side has quite a task at hand if they are going to extend their season.
“We are looking forward to playing them,” he said. “To be one of the best teams, you have to play the best teams and beat the best teams. We have done so all year, including pre-season. If we continue to play top-notch defense, make adjustments in the box and be smart on the bases, we will be tough to beat.”
Elsewhere for the Jags, Contreras also contributed on offense going 2-3 for one RBI and two runs. Vincent chipped in with 2 RBIs. Sophomore Kaeliana DePerio went 1-4 for 2 RBIs and one run. Junior Olivia Rinker had two runs.
