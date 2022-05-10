The Tracy varsity softball team put a nightmare run of defeats to an end with a convincing 13-3 bounce-back victory over Tokay on Monday at Arnaiz Stadium in Stockton.
The Bulldogs brushed off their recent woes with equally solid starts on offense and defense. At-bat, the visitors climbed out to an early 6-0 lead after three innings – pitching a confident shutout on the other end.
Senior Reece Metal did most of the early good work on the mound for Tracy. Metal pitched for 5 1/3 innings, allowing eight hits, three runs – two earned – three walks and striking out three batters.
Heading into the sixth inning at 10-2, the Bulldogs extended their lead to 10 runs and prevented the seventh from even taking place. Tracy bulldozed their way back into the win column via the mercy rule, all but securing their playoff berth from third place in the Tri-City Athletic League.
Senior Janelle Bergmann had an outstanding game for the Bulldogs on offense. Bergmann went three for four at-bat, batting in two runners and scoring three of her own. Junior Arianna Coelho hit well with three RBIs on three hits and one run.
Junior Ava Mendoza had two runs, two hits and two RBIs. Senior Katelyn Bridgeman showed off speed and awareness on bases with four runs, along with three hits and one RBI. Junior Malissa George had one run and two runners batted in on three hits. The rest of the Bulldogs runs came through seniors Kesaia Faasisila and Vanessa Lang.
Senior Hannah Schaller finished the game for the Bulldogs on the mound, throwing a no hitter and striking out two batters in 2/3 innings.
St. Mary’s too strong for West
The St. Mary’s Rams of Stockton jumped out to an early lead in the first inning and never surrendered it in their 12-3 victory over the West varsity softball team in Tracy on Monday.
The scoreboard read 6-2 to the visitors after the conclusion of the opening inning – seemingly competitive but in the end, not quite. Sitting at 10-3 – second in the Tri-City Athletic League – the Rams simply outlasted the Wolf Pack. They had too many weapons.
One of the weapons was Rams star, junior pitcher Ariel Nava. Nava ran the game for the visitors on both ends with three runs, three hits and five RBIs – including an emphatic three run homer – on offense and just three runs on seven hits allowed on the mound.
The Wolf Pack struggled to figure Nava out all afternoon but did manage to put three runs on the board to show signs of life in the game. Senior Kiara Blanchard scored one and junior Ava Seguin found her way home twice.
Seguin was excellent for West. She ended the game with two runs and one RBI on two hits. After batting in Blanchard in the first inning, Seguin was sharp enough to steal home on a wild pitch at the bottom of the first. Seguin’s second run was scored on an error after a bunt from freshman Bailey Dunn. Dunn went two-for-two at-bat in the game.
On the mound, junior Franchesca Paz pitched for 3 1/3 innings allowing seven hits, 10 runs – eight earned – two walks and striking out two batters. Seguin pitched for 3 2/3 innings and allowed just one hit, two runs – one earned – and struck out two Rams.
