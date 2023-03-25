Press staff report
Softball: Tracy drop to 1-3 on preseason schedule
Press staff report
Softball: Tracy drop to 1-3 on preseason schedule
The Tracy High softball team continued their tough pre-season schedule served up by head coach Paulette Keeney in a 10-0 road loss to the Gregori Jaguars in Modesto last Friday.
The loss which saw the ‘Dogs drop to 1-3 on their non-league calendar was their penultimate pre-Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) match with Tracy set to travel to Stockton to face the Lincoln Trojans on Thursday to open up league play.
The Jaguars scored in all but the first inning to hand the ‘Dogs a tough but hopefully, for all involved with Tracy, character-building loss.
The Bulldogs had a tough afternoon on both ends with the Jaguars’ pitcher Kailey Estes allowing just one hit in a near perfect game on the mound. She struck out six Tracy batters.
Junior Emma Golden recorded Tracy’s lone hit of the game. Gregori were led by Kylee Huff with two runs and two RBIs. Gaby Castro and Chloee Hoffman also had two runs each.
Out of the ‘Dogs’ bullpen, junior Madison Pribble pitched for 3.1 innings allowing eight hits, six runs – five earned – and four walks. Sophomore Melanie Yanke pitched for 2.1 innings allowing five hits, four runs – three earned – and two walks.
