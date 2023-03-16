For most athletes, the path to success is rarely linear. The sailing is never fully smooth. There are trials and tribulations aplenty. More often than not, blood, sweat and tears literally do drop before arriving anywhere near the final destination.
Tracy High alum Alle Perea is no stranger to the journey described above. An honor roll graduate in 2021, her path took some unexpected turns after she got recruited by a NCAA Division 2 program at Wayne State College in Nebraska.
Perea went on to play 24 games for the Wildcats in 2022 and self-admittedly had a good year. However, external circumstances made the transition into life out of state not as smooth as she would have liked. The experience was rough, but in a way, it helped her realize what she needs in order to succeed.
“It has been a rough process,” Perea told the Tracy Press of her post-high school career thus far. “I had a family member pass away while I was playing in Nebraska and it was definitely a hard time. I pushed through. But I really wanted to be home.”
At the end of every day, home will always be where the heart is. Perea’s heart never left California and the loss of a relative even further strengthened that feeling.
Now, since coming back, the second year utility player has truly reinvented herself as part of San Joaquin Delta College’s softball program. She regained her joy of playing softball and has an old yet newfound motivation driving her to work hard every day.
“I love being home,” Perea said. “I feel like being around my family and friends gives me more energy to want to play.”
The increased energy and dedication showed out on the diamond quite quickly. Perea was named Mustang of the Month for February at Delta last week – an award given to the best male and female student athlete each month.
Perea secured the prestigious honor at a school filled with several highly regarded sports programs in the first month of softball being back in season. An impressive feat. The former ‘Dogs standout led the Mustangs to a 5-1 run in the month, recording an eye-catching batting percentage of .631 to go along with five RBIs and seven runs.
After everything that she has been through in a relatively short period, Perea spoke of receiving the award with understandable enthusiasm.
“It was amazing, especially being that it’s my first year here too,” she said. “To receive recognition as high as that feels really good. I didn’t get a lot of awards like that last year so coming to Delta has given me a really good opportunity (to develop) and explore different schools.”
Perea also spoke about what the award will do for her confidence as she continues making steps back towards competing at the four-year level again.
“It gives me confidence in knowing that I can be a lot better than I think I can and strive to be,” she said. “I worked hard to get to where I’m at and this just shows me that if I keep doing what I’m doing, I can push further and further.”
It often goes understated how big of a role the environment plays in an athlete's progress. The way things worked out for Perea could prove a blessing in disguise. She not only got to return to a familiar neck of the woods, but also found herself at a school that prides itself on producing D1 transfers. She has taken to the culture at Delta immediately.
“I know that a lot of programs here are really competitive,” she said. “I feel like I took advantage of that and made myself even more competitive in order to reach the goals that everyone else here wants to reach. It has been amazing for me and hopefully I can get another (Mustang of the Month). We’ll see.”
