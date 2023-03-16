Tracy High alumna Alle Perea

Tracy High alumna Alle Perea was named Mustang of the Month for February at San Joaquin Delta College for her excellent performances as a member of the softball program. 

 Courtesy of Delta College Softball.

For most athletes, the path to success is rarely linear. The sailing is never fully smooth. There are trials and tribulations aplenty. More often than not, blood, sweat and tears literally do drop before arriving anywhere near the final destination.

Tracy High alum Alle Perea is no stranger to the journey described above. An honor roll graduate in 2021, her path took some unexpected turns after she got recruited by a NCAA Division 2 program at Wayne State College in Nebraska.

