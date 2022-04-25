Softball: Tracy sweeps through NorCal Classic
The Saturday morning portion of the annual NorCal Classic softball tournament was greeted by heat and sunshine as the Tracy varsity softball team completed their tournament sweep of wins and the West High Wolf Pack tasted defeat at the hands of Cordova.
Tracy 6 Dublin 3
The Bulldogs opened the day on Field One of the Tracy Sports Complex, hosting the Dublin Dubs of the East Bay conference. Very on brand, head coach Paulette Keeney’s team piled on the pressure early enroute to a 6-3 win.
Tracy scored five unanswered runs in the first inning – totally overwhelming their opposition. The Bulldogs opened the scoring through a pair of seniors as Vanessa Lang was driven in by a Katelyn Bridgeman double into left field. On the next at-bat, senior Janelle Bergmann hit a ground ball, forcing a Dublin error and allowing fellow senior Kesaia Faasisila and Bridgeman to score.
Bergmann was promptly brought home by red hot junior Malissa George who doubled on a line drive to left field. The Bulldogs ended the early rout with a ground out that saw George run in.
The Dubs responded admirably with a three run bottom of the third but they did not have enough time to mount a comeback as the rescheduled tournament games were capped at one hour and thirty minutes. Junior Arianna Coelho’s run at the top of the fourth inning sealed the game.
Senior Hannah Schaller pitched for all four innings allowing two hits, three runs – two earned – two walks and striking out eight batters.
Tracy 6 Bear Creek 0
Not even 15 minutes after the Bulldogs’ premiere victory of the day, Tracy had to turn around and go again against the Bear Creek Bruins, a team undefeated in their San Joaquin Athletic Association league play. Schaller’s timing to go and throw a no hitter in a 6-0 win was impeccable.
It took the Bulldogs six innings to wrap this one and Schaller was the catalyst by giving the Bruin offense absolutely nothing. The senior faced 18 batters and struck out 11 of them, putting together a flawless game to cap off the weekend.
The whole tournament was all about the Bulldog seniors. Very often it is Bridgeman who is so influential at-bat. Against Bear Creek, it was Lang. As her pitcher continued to take care of business on the mound, Lang opened the scoring on a wild pitch at the bottom of the first after finding herself on third base through her own emphatic line drive triple.
The second score of the inning came through a George RBI triple into left field that drove in Bridgeman. George went 2-2 at-bat against the Bruins. George and Marissa Meyers added a run each at the bottom of the fourth to put their team firmly in control.
Bridgeman put the cherry on top of the cake at the bottom of the sixth as her line drive double into center field – after a long duel with the Bruins pitcher – drove in Lang and senior Krysten Correll. Seniors rejoice.
It was a perfect tournament for the Bulldogs in terms of record and an opportunity to work on some things ahead of the final stretch of the regular season with crucial games coming up in the Tri-City Athletic League.
Cordova 2, West 1
The West High varsity softball team followed up a dominant 9-0 win over Patterson on Friday morning with a narrow loss 24-hours later. One run was the difference between the Wolf Pack and the Cordova Lancers in a 2-1 defeat at West in Tracy.
It was a hot morning and both teams pitched as such. There was very little joy to be found for either offense and a lone Cordova run in the fourth inning was the deciding factor. The game was scoreless up until then. The Lancers added one more at the top of the sixth, leaving the Wolf Pack with limited time to work.
Head coach John Morris’ team did manage to put one run on the board before the clock ended the game at the agreed 1-hour and 30-minute mark – with the Wolf Pack ever so close to tying the game.
West found some life when junior Leila Vallejos scored on a wild pitch and with the Wolf Pack on two outs. Up next, junior Xienna Martinez had senior Kiara Blanchard and junior Ava Seguin on third and second respectively before striking out swinging to close the game. It was that close.
Junior Franchesca Paz pitched the whole game for West. Paz allowed three hits, two runs – one earned – and struck out five batters over six innings.
