It was the bottom of the fifth inning on Monday at West in Tracy when the West High varsity softball team attempted to mount a late comeback against the red hot Tracy Bulldogs as West senior Kiara Blanchard blasted a three-RBI home run into the trees.
Ultimately, the hit that also drove in freshman Alissa Klimek and junior Vanessa Pierson was not enough. Tracy won 10-3. But Blanchard topped the highlight reel of a game that featured some heavy hitting and another home run from Tracy senior, Katelyn Bridgeman, on the opposing end.
Bridgeman rocketed her solo homer at the top of the same inning as Blanchard to put her Bulldogs up 7-0. As much as the game felt close to being iced at that point, in softball you can never say never and the Wolf Pack fought admirably. But Tracy was simply too strong.
In spite of the solid performance, Bulldogs head coach Paulette Keeney was slightly concerned for her team with the workload all of the local players have had of late in the build up to last weekend's NorCal Classic.
“I thought that may have an impact on us and it did,” Keeney told the Tracy Press post-game. “We came out a little flat against West, but then picked up the pace after the first couple innings. I was pleased with the way the girls came together and focused and picked each other up. That’s the beauty of having a team with so much chemistry, they work together and do what is needed to win.”
Bridgeman had another outstanding performance for Tracy with two runs, three hits and three RBI’s. The senior continues to be a high-percentage hitter for the Bulldogs at-bat. Another Bulldog senior that is having an excellent run of form is Vanessa Lang.
Lang’s ability to turn on the jets is an x-factor for Keeney's team and her triple into right field at the top of the sixth proved it. By the time the West defense gathered themselves and moved the ball, Lang was already dusting herself off on third base. Lang was promptly batted in by senior Kesaia Faasisila on the next play.
Senior Janelle Bergmann also had a good game for Tracy, scoring two runs, after being out of the spotlight in their last few outings. The rest of the visitors' runs were scored by Faasisila, senior Lexy Melo, and juniors Alyssa Donovan and Malissa George.
The Bulldogs have been able to flex their offensive muscle on most teams this season but there was certainly no quit in the Wolf Pack. Juniors Ava Seguin and Franchesca Paz fought hard on the mound. Seguin pitched for most of the afternoon due to a mid-game head injury to Paz. Seguin was out there for 5 ⅓ innings allowing 11 hits, eight runs – four earned – three walks and striking out four batters.
Paz was struck in the head after a Tracy batter connected with one of her pitches and had to exit the game in the same inning. The West No. 12 allowed three hits, two runs and struck out one batter in just over one inning.
With both teams in the Tri-City Athletic League, Tracy improved to 7-2 ahead of their top of the division showdown against Lincoln on Wednesday at the Tracy Sports Complex. The Bulldogs lost their first two meetings to the Stockton based team this season – their only TCAL losses on the year.
Looking ahead to the upcoming match, Keeney was calm and focused on what her team has to do in order to win.
“We just need to work on putting the ball in play,” Keeney said. “Lincoln is a very strong team offensively, but I think one way we could win this game is making their defense work and make them field the ball. We are a fast team and once we get someone one base, we usually can bring them in, so we will see.”
Not out of playoff contention just yet, West dropped to 2-8 with five league games remaining in the regular season.
