Tracy 10 West 0
The Tracy High varsity softball team closed out their regular season with a 10-0 domination of crosstown rivals West on Wednesday and secured the No. 5 seed in the California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin Section Division i playoffs, set to begin next week.
The Bulldogs were rewarded with a home game to kick off their postseason next Tuesday after an excellent regular season. Despite some late season struggles – including a three game losing streak – Tracy finished third in the Tri-City Athletic League with a 9-6 record.
The shutout of the Wolf Pack was the perfect way for the Bulldogs to end the first portion of the season and send off their seniors. A very experienced team, Tracy had a lot of seniors to celebrate and many of them stepped up during the game to bring home the victory.
Senior Katelyn Bridgeman had one run, two hits and three RBIs in the game. Fellow senior Vanessa Lang continued to take advantage of her speed on bases with three runs. Senior Kesaia Faasisila had two runs, two hits and one run batted in. Senior Lexy Melo had two runs, two hits and one RBI. The other Bulldog runs came from another senior, Reece Metal, and junior standout Malissa George.
On the mound, senior Hannah Schaller pitched for all six innings before the game was halted via mercy rule. Schaller allowed two hits, no runs, two walks and struck out 14 batters.
Manteca 9, Kimball 4
The Jaguars of Kimball High needed a win against Manteca on Thursday to secure third place in the Valley Oak League ahead of varsity softball playoff seeding, but suffered a tough, 9-4 defeat at home.
Head coach Justin Bigler’s Jags have been picking up steam throughout their final stretch of the regular season but the visiting Buffaloes hit extremely well to force Kimball into fourth place. Manteca started very well and would never surrender their lead after going ahead 3-0 in the first inning.
The visitors scored quite consistently while the Jags did not really find their bats until the bottom of the seventh inning when they scored three runs. It was too little too late. Kimball will enter the playoffs next week as the No. 9 seed in SJS Division 3, Manteca took No. 6.
On the day, the offense was not really clicking for the Jags. Junior Sophia Coronado was the best at-bat with two hits and three RBIs. Lone senior Makenzie Sorensen had two hits and one run to boot. The other Kimball runs came through freshman Alexa Contreras, sophomore Cassandra Duke and freshman Paulina Sanchez.
Contreras was also on the mound for the Jags, pitching for 4.1 innings and allowing seven hits, six earned runs, three walks and striking out four batters. Duke took over late and allowed two hits, three runs – two earned – four walks and struck out three batters over 2.2 innings.
