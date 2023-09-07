The United States of America and the nearby island of Cuba have a storied history of mixed relations.
Situated just off the Gulf Coast, there was a time around half-century ago – when Fidel Castro was in power – that American citizens were not allowed to enter a communist country. However, over time, the tensions got milder and both countries looked for initiatives to embrace each other.
Copa Amistad, or the Friendship Cup, is one of those initiatives where two softball teams face each other in hopes of bridging the gap between the countries.
It is overseen by the ELLA Sports Foundation – a non-profit organization whose mission is to level the playing field for Latina and female athletes, providing resources and guidance to develop women leaders through sports and academic excellence.
Last month, ELLA took a team of 11 travel ball players to Cuba to take part in the third annual Copa Amistad. They stayed in Havana from Aug. 1 through Aug. 6 and the reason why this event is especially significant for the local area this year is because a local star was part of Team USA.
Tracy High junior Kaylee Carrillo – formerly of Millennium High – earned the honor of representing the U.S. through her outstanding performances for the Falcons and travel teams in the first half of her high school career.
As part of the selection process, Carrillo was required to submit her highlight reel, as well as an application letter, after which she was invited to take part in the prestigious event.
“I was very excited and humbled that I was chosen for such a special opportunity,” she told the Tracy Press.
For most, it could not have gotten any better than just being selected. However, for Carrillo – who is half Cuban – the significance of this event is deeply rooted in her bloodline. Being able to pull on the red and blue uniform and play in the country where her grandparents were born and raised was truly a special moment.
“That’s what really made me want to experience playing in this game,” Carrillo said. “It meant a lot to play in Cuba. It was very humbling to see where my grandparents came from. When I first put on the uniform, I was very nervous. All I thought about was how unreal this was.”
The game itself was slightly challenging for Carrillo as she picked up an unfortunate injury just two weeks before she was scheduled to play. However, desperate to be a part of the experience, she devoted herself to relentless physical therapy in order to be able to play in any capacity the coaches saw fit.
In the end, Carrillo was limited to just batting. Priding herself on contributing on both sides of the ball, that was a tough adjustment. However, it was something she was willing to do, no question.
“I’m not going to lie, in the beginning I was disappointed,” Carrillo said. “But I decided I was going to do the best I could with my limited role and take advantage of every at-bat. Considering the level of pitching I faced, I was proud of my performance. I worked on the count in all my ABs and I had a bunt as well as a couple of line drives.”
Carrillo revealed that the nerves associated with the whole experience and not being at 100% went away when she got off a base hit against Cuba’s ace pitcher during her first plate appearance.
“That helped me realize that it was just a simple game of softball, and I was taking it too seriously instead of just having fun,” she said.
“I am using this experience as motivation for my junior season. It made me realize that I just need to have fun with the game again and my goal is to have a positive mindset going into every game.”
Being able to settle and perform in such a high-profile moment could prove invaluable for the rest of Carrillo’s career at this level as she prepares for a new chapter in the green and gold of Tracy High.
