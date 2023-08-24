It is not super often that players perform so well – and on a consistent basis – at the high school level that their head coach can confidently envision them excelling in NCAA Division 1 programs in the future.
Kimball High softball head coach Justin Bigler has that luxury, however, as two of his returning stars next spring have already reached unthinkable heights for many.
Senior third baseman Elysia Duarte and junior centerfielder Kaeliana DePerio shined brighter than anyone else for the Jaguars earlier this year, leading the program to the second round of the CIF SJS Division 3 playoffs.
The pair provided the Jags with the consistency needed to make a deep run as they led the team in a combined of six individual statistical categories. When Duarte was a team best in one, DePerio came second and vice versa.
The duo’s outstanding performances in and out of the classroom saw them scoop up a plethora of accolades as they continue to prepare for their respective senior and junior years.
Duarte led the team in batting average (.492), on base percentage (.597, also best in VOL) and slugging percentage (.762). DePerio was second with .464, .532 and .579 respectively. The third-year player led the team in stolen bases with 18 (also holds the all-time school record), runs with 30 and hits with 32. Duarte was second with 11 stolen bases, 26 runs and 29 hits. DePerio also boasts a perfect fielding percentage clip of 100.
As a result of all the above, Duarte and DePerio received recognition from several prestigious organizations.
Duarte was named to the Extra Inning Softball All-American 2nd Team. She also made the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Region 1st Team. The regions covered for the award include California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, and Hawaii.
Duarte was selected as a member of the MaxPreps All SJS Class of 2024 as well. She was an All-VOL 1st Team selection while also being a NFCA Academic All-American.
DePerio’s resume following her heroics in the spring was just as impressive. She was named to the MaxPreps All SJS Class of 2025 team. She received a NFCA All-Region 2nd Team honor as an outfielder and was also named an NFCA Academic All-American. DePerio’s efforts in center field earned her the VOL Defensive Player of the Year award.
It is no wonder that Bigler is already excited for the spring season to come with two program cornerstones already in place. It is also self-explanatory as to why he is so confident that his two jewels will go on to succeed at the next level.
When asked about his players’ accomplishments, Bigler had a lot to say. Showering Duarte with praise, he said: “I couldn’t be prouder of Elysia as she has worked extremely hard since the end of her sophomore year. She earned every single award she won this season with her hard work and dedication on and off the field.
“She always wanted one more ground ball, one more pitch. Every break or down time between games, she was hitting the ball off the tee to work on her swing and focus. Her leadership on the field came out this year as well.”
Bigler explained that the reason why he feels as though Duarte has what it takes to be a high-level D1 impact player is because “there is no one who is harder on her than herself as she expects perfection.”
Moving onto DePerio, not all that much needs to be said as cracking an all-time school record as a sophomore speaks for itself in many ways.
However, Bigler obliged and took the opportunity to go into some detail on a special player that he is thrilled to have as part of his program for another two years.
“(Kaeliana) is a tremendous athlete who brings speed, ability to hit with power or drop one down, and game smarts to the field. She works hard on her game to perfect whatever it is she does. She covers so much ground in centerfield that she takes away hits in the gap and makes the hard plays look routine.”
A dual threat out on the diamond, DePerio made countless flashy plays – with her speed around the bases and with her athleticism outfield.
“Anytime the ball is hit towards center, we know it is going to be an out,” Bigler added. “She will be a D1 player in a high-level program if she continues to work hard at the game she loves.”
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
