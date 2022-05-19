The finest of margins proved to be the difference between the visiting Tracy Bulldogs and the Rocklin Thunder as two home runs led the hosts to a 3-1 victory and a spot in the California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin-Section Division 1 semi-finals.
It was a very fruitful season for the Bulldogs overall. Finishing the season with a 19-8 overall record (9-6 in the Tri-City Athletic League), head coach Paulette Keeney’s team knew that at their best, they could compete with anyone. Seeded at No. 5, they went and took the game to the No. 4 Thunder.
The game itself was very evenly matched. Both bullpens were sharp on the mound and it gradually became apparent that a moment of individual brilliance may end up being the deciding factor.
“We played stellar defense and did not commit any errors,” Keeney told the Tracy Press of her team’s performance. “We just had trouble moving the runners over, that was it.”
That was not a problem at the top of the third inning when senior Janelle Bergmann singled on a line drive and took the Rocklin outfielders’ attention in an attempt to advance to second base. On the other side of the diamond, senior Kesaia Faasisila dashed in to open the scoring for the Bulldogs.
Drawing first blood was crucial in a game that was eventually decided by two runs. But sport is all about moments, and the aforementioned individual brilliance came back to haunt Tracy over the next two innings.
Rocklin edged into the lead almost immediately as Kaylah Adams hit an emphatic home run on a fly ball – out of the park and with teammate Sydney Barker on base to make it 2-1 at the bottom of the fourth.
It was an unfortunate turn of events for the visitors as senior pitcher Hannah Schaller kept the Thunder very quiet throughout the game, striking out seven batters. In the words of her coach, Schaller “pitched an amazing game,” allowing only three hits over six innings. It just so happened that two of them soared over the fence.
The second Rocklin homer took place at the bottom of the fifth when Jillian Moeller connected with Schaller’s pitch for a solo run.
At 3-1, not all hope was lost for the Bulldogs. The foundation of their brand of softball all season was their heavy hitting. They were well capable of getting back into the game but, ultimately, came up just short.
“We out-hit (Rocklin) and were one hit away from tying and winning that game,” Keeney said. “The girls never gave up their desire to win and fought the whole time. But once you get to this level, getting base hits when runners are on is key.”
Thunder pitcher Brielle Wright had an excellent top of the sixth and seventh, including a quick three-and-out to put the game away in the latter. She allowed just five hits all game in what was a very high level pitching duel.
With seven graduating seniors on the roster, the Bulldogs gave it a good go. They had it in them to go all the way. At times, it seemed as though they would. But now, it’s all about replenishing with enough talent to make the team just as competitive next spring.
“It will be a rebuilding year next year,” Keeney admitted. “Our seniors will be greatly missed. Their leadership played a key role in our success this season. There will be big shoes to fill for our underclassmen. But we have a lot of talent coming up. What really matters is how well we work together as a team to get better. I’d take teamwork over talent any day.”
