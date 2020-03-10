West 11, Weston Ranch 0
West freshman Franchesca Paz threw a no-hitter on Friday, striking out nine batters over five innings in an 11-0 win at Weston Ranch High in Stockton.
West tallied 12 hits, including three for senior Samantha Anastasio and two each for juniors Trista Zieska and Jennalynn Salinas and senior Sarah Britton. Zieska and Britton drove in two runs each, and Anastasio, Salinas and freshman Ava Seguin also batted in runs.
Vanden 12, Tracy 11
The Bulldogs got the big hits, but three home runs couldn’t compensate for a defense plagued by errors in Tracy’s 12-11 loss to Vanden on Friday at the Tracy Sports Complex.
Seniors Giavana Alegre and Bella Pahulu and junior Ashley Sansoni all homered, with Alegre batting in four runs for the day, Sansoni drove in three and Pahulu had one RBI as the Bulldogs totaled 10 hits.
Junior Kaela Jones gave up eight hits over five innings and allowed nine runs, only one of them earned, while striking out six batters. Sophomore Hannah Schaller allowed three hits and thre runs, two of them earned, over two innings.
West 11, Millennium 1
The Wolf Pack held a 3-0 lead after three innings and then rallied for four runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth to finish with an 11-1 win at home over Millennium on March 5.
Seguin pitched a no-hitter for West and gave up an unearned run in the fifth inning.
The Pack totaled 13 hits, including a single, a double and a triple for sophomore Kiara Blanchard, who drove in two runs. Britton had two hits and drove in two runs, Anastasio and freshman Laila Vallejos had two hits each, and Seguin and Paz also batted in runs.
Mountain House 13, Holt Academy 3
It took just five innings for the Mountain House girls to defeat Holt Academy on March 4 at Mountain House High.
The Mustangs scored 10 runs in the first two innings, and Holt’s late runs weren’t enough to keep the game from ending on the 10-run mercy rule.
Senior Lyric Moore batted in four runs, hitting a two-RBI single in the first inning and a home run in the third. Senior Venessa Nguyen had a two-RBI triple in the first inning, and freshmen Kaiya Simmons and Avery Pickering also batted in runs.
