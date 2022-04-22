West 9, Patterson 0
The West High varsity softball team kicked off the Friday NorCal Classic fun with a thumping 9-0 victory over the Patterson Tigers at the Tracy Sports Complex.
The annual softball tournament was shifted from a three-day event into two as a result of poor weather conditions in Tracy. On Thursday, the Wolf Pack were losing their competition opener to El Capitan ,7-2, before the party got rained out.
On Friday morning, head coach John Morris’ team got a fresh start and took full advantage. The Wolf Pack were no match for their opposition, scoring in each of the innings that they got to bat in before the game got wrapped up in the middle of the fifth.
Junior Ava Seguin pitched all game allowing just two hits, no runs and striking out two batters. A quiet night on defense translated to a free-scoring offense as seven players shared the wealth of scoring among themselves.
Junior Leila Vallejos had two runs and two hits. Senior Kiara Blanchard chipped in with two runs, one hit and one RBI. Junior Franchesca Paz had one run while Seguin contributed with two runs, one hit and one RBI to the offense. Freshman Bailey Dunn shined with one run and two runners batted in on two hits. Senior Claire Casados had one run, one hit and one RBI while sophomore Aurianna Cueva had a lone run.
