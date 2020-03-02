The West High softball team brought solid batting to the Wolf Pack’s first game of the season, a 12-1 win at Mountain House High on Friday.
Freshman Frankie Paz went 3-for-3 at the plate, and also got the win as West’s starting pitcher, allowing five hits and one run. She said it was a good first game in the circle but she expects to keep improving.
“I think my team did very good backing me up with defense. I could have done better hitting my spots,” she said, adding that her performance at the plate, including a triple to lead off the third inning, comes from knowing that she can put the bat on the ball when she sees a pitch she likes.
“I always take first pitch strike. It just helps because I see the pitch going in. I’m a two-strike hitter though,” she said.
The Wolf Pack totaled 11 base hits, including five in their 6-run second inning, including a 2-RBI single from junior Jennalyn Salinas and RBI doubles from freshman Laila Vallejos, senior Samantha Anastasio and junior Trista Zieska. Zieska said her team started building momentum in pre-season scrimmages.
“We secured a few wins on Saturday and it was good coming out here and it’s been going really smooth,” she said. “You’re not always going to face the pitchers you want, the speed you want, so you’ve just got to move up in the box, see a few pitches and drive them.”
The Pack scored another run in the third inning when Paz tripled and came in on a sacrifice grounder from senior Myranda Higaki, and West scored five run in the fourth inning with hits from senior Sierra Rhoads, Zieska, Ava Seguin and Paz, who hit a 2-RBI single.
The Mustangs scored their run in the fourth inning with junior Liana Trinh hitting an RBI single. The Mustangs totaled five hits, including two for Trinh, two for junior Aubrie Medeiros and a single for sophomore Kailie Boswell-Snodgrass.
The Mustangs start the season with a new coach, Allison Noble, who played softball at West High and graduated in 2011.
“I have a strong group of seniors here and we’re just ready to make a big turnaround from the years prior and we’re excited for the season,” Noble said. “I love their attitude, their hitting. We definitely could work out some kinks on the defense, but it’s just kinks.”
Trinh, a third-year varsity player, said that in spite of Friday’s loss the team continued to build confidence.
“The coaches now are really encouraging and they have a lot of confidence in us, which we didn’t have a lot of before and I think it’s really improving the team and helping the team,” she said.
Medeiros, also a third-year varsity player, said that the players are now learning details that will continue to bring improvement on the field.
“We need to minimize our errors and pick up on our offense, but we’re encouraging one another, sticking together,” she said, adding that enthusiasm for the game comes when she plays for her teammates.
“I want to hit the ball really hard. I want to run, I want to get to a base and look at my dugout and see my teammates happy and encouraging me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.