The West High softball team defeated the Linden High Lions 10-6 on Saturday afternoon to take third place at the 2023 NFCA NorCal Leadoff Classic (Diamond Bracket).
After going 2-0 on Day 1 with narrow wins over Berkeley and Le Grand, the Wolf Pack recovered well from their semifinal loss earlier in the day to put up a strong 17 hit performance against the Lions to take home some silverware.
The West offense took center stage in the high scoring affair, recording a total of nine RBIs in the win. Sophomore Alissa Klimek led the way going 2-3 for two RBIs and two runs. Junior Emma Casados also went 2-3 for two RBIs and one run. Senior Ava Seguin went 2-4 for two RBIs and one run.
The Wolf Pack led the whole game. They took a 3-2 lead out of the first inning and extended it to 7-4 after three. The Lions kept themselves in the game with two more runs to West’s one in the fourth – making it 8-6.
However, from that point onwards, the Pack would not allow Linden back onto the scoreboard – courtesy of some excellent pitching from freshman Kayla McWhorter and senior Franchesca Paz.
McWhorter relieved Seguin for the fifth inning and pitched for two, allowing just one hit. Paz then stepped in to close the game out in the seventh and recorded two clutch strikeouts to seal the win. Seguin allowed five hits, six runs – two earned – and one walk while striking out three in the opening four innings.
Paz also had a good day on offense with two hits for one RBI and one run. Senior Navaeh Watkins went 2-3 for one run. Sophomore Malia Morreira had one hit for one RBI and one run. Sophomore Bailey Dunn went 3-4, including a triple, for one RBI and one run.
The Wolf Pack missed out on the championship game of the Diamond Bracket when they were hit for 12 unanswered runs by the Dublin High Gaels on Saturday morning.
The Gaels held West to just three hits while blasting out 12 of their own to dominate the game. Dublin had the final four clash on ice inside three and a half innings. They scored five unanswered in the first, three more in the second and capped it all off with four in the third.
The West bullpen had no answer for the Gaels with Paz and Seguin sharing the duties on the mound. Paz pitched for two innings allowing eight hits, eight runs – five earned – and one walk along with four strikeouts. Seguin pitched for one inning allowing four hits and four runs – two earned – while striking out two.
Morreira provided one of the lone sparks on offense for West as she went a perfect 2-2 at the plate. McWhorter went 1-2 but it was not enough to get the team on the board.
