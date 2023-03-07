The West High softball team opened up their spring season with a hard earned, come from behind victory against their crosstown rivals from Mountain House on Friday afternoon at home.
The Wolf Pack went behind at the top of the third inning following what was a bit of a feeling out process to start off the game. However, the hosts picked themselves up immediately and tied things up at the bottom of the fourth.
Freshman Isabel Obaob drew first blood for the visitors when she was batted in by senior Kaiya Simmons. As it turned out, that would be the lone scoring play of the game for the Mustangs – who dropped to 1-1 in the loss – and just one of their seven total hits.
The rest of the game was virtually all Wolf Pack but with Mustangs’ sophomore pitcher Luna Lopez battling hard to keep the game close on the mound.
West made it 1-1 through their star of the day, senior Franchesca Paz. The Wolf Pack No. 12 scored to even the scoreboard after senior Xienna Martinez grounded out at-bat. Paz was also at the controls out of the hosts’ bullpen, pitching for seven innings and allowing seven hits, just one earned run and recording four strikeouts.
The Wolf Pack took their first lead of the game at the bottom of the sixth inning when junior Aurianna Cueva scored the first of the hosts’ three runs to completely swing the momentum in their favor.
Cueva took home after Martinez got walked by Lopez. Paz then made it 3-1 on her second run of the day and senior Ava Seguin followed immediately after when freshman Kayla McWhorter hit a ground ball and extended the play by reaching on an error by Mustangs’ junior second baseman Marissa Donohue.
Paz closed the game out for the hosts at the top of the seventh. On the opposing side, Lopez pitched for six innings allowing three hits, four runs – one earned – and striking out eight batters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.