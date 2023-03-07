The West High softball team opened up their spring season with a hard earned, come from behind victory against their crosstown rivals from Mountain House on Friday afternoon at home.

The Wolf Pack went behind at the top of the third inning following what was a bit of a feeling out process to start off the game. However, the hosts picked themselves up immediately and tied things up at the bottom of the fourth.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.