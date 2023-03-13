Despite the numerous delays and postponements as a result of the poor weather in and around Tracy, the West High softball team has managed to stay the course and get off to a perfect, 4-0, start to kick off their campaign.
After opening their spring pre-season schedule with a solid 4-1 win over Mountain House at home just under a fortnight ago, the Wolf Pack continued building on some of the good habits laid down against the Mustangs in big wins against San Leandro and at Chavez in Stockton.
The Pack displayed terrific mental toughness and resilience last Tuesday after finding themselves down 8-1 against San Leandro heading into the bottom of the fifth inning.
It was a foreign territory for the relatively young team this early into the season and the way they responded with their backs against the wall and the clock ticking against them will have been pleasing for new head coach Augie Gonsalez Jr.
West went on to score seven unanswered runs to end the inning to tie the game up with two to go. They were led by outstanding freshman Kayla McWhorter with three RBIs on three hits to go along with three runs. Out of the three hits, McWhorter connected with one home run and one triple.
The Wolf Pack held San Leandro scoreless for the remainder of the game from that point onwards, adding one more run of their own at the bottom of the sixth inning to decide the game.
Senior Ava Seguin battled admirably to close the game out on the mound despite facing early adversity. She pitched for all seven innings allowing 13 hits, eight runs – five earned – walking one batter and striking out eight.
The remaining runs for the hosts were scored by six different players. Sophomores Bailey Dunn, Malia Morreira and Alissa Klimek, junior Aurianna Cueva and seniors Franchesca Paz and Seguin all managed to come home for the Pack.
San Leandro allowed only six total hits from the West offense however the Wolf Pack were able to take advantage of the limited batting success they had in abundance.
The Wolf Pack improved to 3-0 on their trip to Stockton where the Chavez Titans did not put up half the fight that the Pirates of San Leandro did.
It was a nice change of dynamic for West as the team was able to run through their offensive schemes, scoring four or more runs in every inning but the fifth. The visitors took care of business inside five innings via mercy rule.
The Wolf Pack led 17-0 after 3.5 innings with Chavez able two score a run each at the bottom of the fourth and fifth as a consolation.
Morreira led the way for the Pack in Stockton going 4-4 at-bat with two RBIs, two triples and four runs. Paz went 3-4 at-bat for 3 RBIs and three runs. Klimek had four RBIs on two hits, including a homer, to go along with two runs.
Elsewhere, Cueva chipped in with three runs. Seguin had two RBIs on three hits and two runs. McWhorter, Dunn and junior Emma Casados scored one run each.
On the mound, Gonsalez Jr. went with a three pitcher rotation against the Titans. Paz pitched for three innings allowing one hit and striking out eight batters. Seguin pitched for one inning, allowing one hit, one run and striking out three batters. McWhorter took to the mound for one inning allowing no hits, one run and striking out one batter.
Most recently, on Friday, March 10, the Wolf Pack took down the El Modena Vanguards of Orange in a tournament outing to improve to 4-0 on the season.
