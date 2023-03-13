Despite the numerous delays and postponements as a result of the poor weather in and around Tracy, the West High softball team has managed to stay the course and get off to a perfect, 4-0, start to kick off their campaign.

After opening their spring pre-season schedule with a solid 4-1 win over Mountain House at home just under a fortnight ago, the Wolf Pack continued building on some of the good habits laid down against the Mustangs in big wins against San Leandro and at Chavez in Stockton.

