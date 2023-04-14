The West High softball team kept fans in attendance in their seats until the very end in both of their opening NFCA NorCal Leadoff Classic Diamond Bracket matches as two one-run wins sent the Wolf Pack into Saturday’s semifinals on Friday night.
Day 2 of the tournament was Day 1 for some as West got their first action of the Classic at 5 p.m. on Friday, once the Platinum Bracket podium was decided.
The weather was perfect for softball and fittingly — after losing four of their last five TCAL games — the Wolf Pack showed up and showed out in a couple of nail-biting bounce back wins.
West (7-4, 1-4 TCAL) took down the Berkeley High Yellowjackets 2-1 to kick things off. The Pack recorded seven hits for two RBIs as a team, allowing their opponents just four hits, in what was an evenly matched affair from start to finish.
The Wolf Pack took the lead at the bottom of the second inning when freshman Kayla McWhorter singled on a fly ball to center field, scoring sophomore Alissa Klimek who also had a base hit earlier in the inning.
McWhorter led the West offense as the only batter with multiple hits (2-3), a run, and an RBI. The Yellowjackets responded at the top of the third inning, putting the Pack’s resolve to a bit of a test.
However, running a senior pitching duo, West pulled through. Senior Franchesca Paz pitched for three innings allowing three hits, the lone earned run and one walk with four strikeouts. Ava Seguin pitched for four innings allowing just one hit and one walk to go along with one strikeout.
The Wolf Pack retook the lead on what proved to be the decisive run at the bottom of the third inning when junior Aurianna Cueva singled on a hard ground ball into left field, scoring McWhorter.
The West defense held firm for the rest of the game and did enough to see the team through to the next round, in the night session at 7:30 p.m., to face the Le Grand High Bulldogs.
West 3, Le Grand 2
Little did the Wolf Pack faithful know, that game would go on to be even more nerve wracking — just in case anyone was starting to get a little tired that late in the day —as West needed a walk off to punch their ticket into the final four.
Things started off slow from a scoring point of view as the two teams went scoreless through four innings.
However, from then on, things picked up drastically. The Wolf Pack drew first blood at the bottom of the fifth when Cueva singled on a fly ball into center to score junior Emma Casados — who went 2-3 in the game.
Similarly to what Berkeley did earlier, Le Grand too bounced back immediately. The Bulldogs offense went right back out there at the top of the sixth inning and put two runs on the board to apply pressure onto the hometown team.
That would be the only time the West defense would crack, though. While Paz gave up the lone run of the game against the Yellowjackets, the Bulldogs were able to get Seguin for two — one earned — over her three innings pitched.
Seguin allowed three hits and one walk during her time on the mound. She also had five strikeouts. Paz pitched for the first four innings allowing three hits to go with five strikeouts.
The Wolf Pack could not provide an immediate response at the bottom of the sixth but Seguin gave them another fair chance at the bottom of the seventh after she held Le Grand scoreless through the top as she oversaw three straight outs after walking the first batter.
The West offense did not need a second invitation to get going in crunch time. They caught fire and loaded up the bases in quick time as Paz and Klimek walked and Seguin doubled to press the Bulldogs’ backs up against the wall.
With just one out, the Wolf Pack had some margin for error when senior Laila Vallejos stepped up for her at-bat. During her duel with the Bulldogs pitcher, Paz scored on an error by the catcher from third base to tie the game up at 2-2. Seguin advanced to third and Klimek advanced to second on the same error.
At that point, all Vallejos needed was a connection — no matter where, no matter how. She obliged as she grounded out to third moments later, scoring Seguin for the ball game.
With those two, huge confidence boosting wins, the Wolf Pack booked themselves a rendezvous with the Dublin High Gaels on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the semifinals of the Diamond Bracket. In the other semi, Freedom High will face Linden High.
Falcons go 0-2 on Day 1
The Millennium High softball team lost both of their opening games on the same side of the Diamond Bracket as West — including a crushing 10-9 walk off defeat at the hands of the Lincoln High Fighting Zebras in Game 2.
Had they won, the Falcons would have embarked on a collision course with the Wolf Pack in the semifinals. However, after two defeats, they will be hoping to pick up some much-needed momentum shifting wins — having now lost five straight — on Saturday in lower ranking games.
The Falcons lost 6-2 to the Gaels — who will face West on Saturday — in their first game of the tourney. They started off well, taking a 2-0 lead out of the first inning. But, unfortunately, they could not score again as Dublin found their groove late on.
The Gaels scored five unanswered runs at the bottom of the third inning and then one more at the bottom of the sixth to win the game. Falcons sophomore pitcher Hayden Faaborg held the mound for all six innings allowing eight hits and six runs — four earned.
On offense, junior Melia Ritchie went 2-3. The Falcons had five hits as a team. Juniors Jocelyn Hernandez and Alicia Robinson went 1-2 with one run each. Junior Mia Hernandez had an RBI.
The Falcons then faced the Fighting Zebras in the evening session — in with a chance to progress in the consolation side of the bracket. Things didn’t start well as they fell behind 5-0 after two innings. However, the Falcons hadn’t said their last word yet.
Millennium got two runs back at the top of the third, Lincoln got one at the bottom to make it 6-2 going into the fourth. That’s when the Falcons showed their offensive firepower, scoring seven unanswered runs to take a 9-6 lead.
The momentum shift did not last too long, however, as the Zebras responded with three runs of their own at the bottom of the inning to tie the game back up at 9 heading into the decider.
Lincoln was then able to hold the Falcons scoreless at the top of the fifth before scoring a walk off at the bottom for the win, handing Millennium a heartbreaking loss.
