Escalon 9, Kimball 6
The Jaguars held a 2-0 lead at the end of the third inning, fell behind 5-3, and then took a 6-5 lead in the sixth inning, only to see Escalon rally in the seventh to bring the Cougars the 9-6 win on Wednesday at Kimball High in the final game of the season for the Jaguars (13-9, 8-7 Valley Oak League).
Kimball’s batters totaled 12 hits. Senior Leah Richardson went two-for-four and drove in two runs, freshman Bianca Quintero doubled and batted in two runs and freshman Elysia Duarte went three-for-three and drove in a run.
Freshman Allie Vincent pitched all seven innings and gave up 13 hits and nine runs, including five earned runs, and she struck out four batters.
Central Valley 20, Mountain House 8
The Mustangs fell behind early in the second game of their doubleheader against Central Valley High on Monday, and then saw the Central Valley Hawks rally for 11 runs in the third inning. The Mountain House batters were still productive, with 11 hits, including two home runs for sophomore Kaiya Simmons.
Seniors Liana Trinh and Emma Fry, junior Kailie Boswell-Snodgrass and sophomores Avery Pickering, McKenna Behling and Juliann Neri also had multiple base hits.
Central Valley 23, Mountain House 6
The Central Valley Hawks opened with a 6-0 first inning lead over the Mustangs and continued to score in every inning for the 23-6 win in the first game of Monday’s doubleheader at Mountain House High.
The Mustangs struggled on defense with five errors, but also collected six hits and scored four runs in the third inning, highlighted by senior Alejandra Emerson’s home run. Sophomore Kaiya Simmons also drove in runs in the third inning and went three-for-three overall.
