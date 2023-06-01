new West AD Solano

Derek Solano is set to take over as the new West High athletic director on July 1, leaving Tracy High after 28 years. 

After 28 years of donning the green and gold of Tracy High, former basketball and golf coach and physical education teacher Derek Solano is set to take over the vacant athletic director position at West High, starting on July 1.

This is the second Tracy-West transition of such nature in recent months after former co-worker and long-time friend of Solano’s, Gary Henderson, was named the new principal of West earlier this year.

