After 28 years of donning the green and gold of Tracy High, former basketball and golf coach and physical education teacher Derek Solano is set to take over the vacant athletic director position at West High, starting on July 1.
This is the second Tracy-West transition of such nature in recent months after former co-worker and long-time friend of Solano’s, Gary Henderson, was named the new principal of West earlier this year.
Delighted with the new opportunity as the first full-time AD in school history, Solano revealed that Henderson played a big part in his decision to take the job.
“It was nice to hear from (Henderson) that he wanted me here,” Solano told the Tracy Press. “He has knowledge and background in this position. So, if there is anyone that I would want to work for, that knows what I should do and what the expectations should be for me, it’s going to be him. I thought it was a really good opportunity and I am looking forward to it.”
Solano and Henderson have been friends for 30 years and are now set to spearhead what they hope will be a new era of excellence in academics and sports across town.
Solano’s official first day as the Wolf Pack AD is still around a month away but he is already deep in the trenches, working away in his office and getting caught up with everything that this new venture is set to entail. Having already met some of the coaches and staff, he feels very welcome and wants to be ready to hit the ground running come the start of the fall semester.
“It all fell into place and seemed like the right time for me to do this,” Solano said. He also revealed just how much he enjoyed being a coach and how difficult of a decision stepping away from that role was for him.
However, having applied for the AD position at Tracy High in the past, the seed was already planted in his head. He knew that this was something that he would like to do one day, if the right opportunity presented itself. This was the one.
With reluctance to give up coaching also came the excitement of being able to fully immerse himself in his new role.
“Having the time off (from teaching and coaching) will give me some unique opportunities to talk to the community and get support for the school,” Solano said. “I’ve also told the coaches that I have met so far that if they would like me to meet with their student-athletes and get to know them, I can do that because of the extra time.”
A large part of Solano is relishing the opportunity of not having to teach as much after 31 years of service in the Tracy Unified School District (TUSD). The change of pace and scenery is a welcome one, as is the chance to team up with Henderson again.
Solano addressed how the ability to lean on Henderson – a former Tracy High AD – as a rookie in this position will help him plant both of his feet firmly into the ground. The duo has already spoken and bounced ideas off each other as Solano continues to establish his short and long-term goals.
“A part of the initial (hiring) process for me was talking to (Henderson) and seeing what he envisioned here,” Solano said. “I think that his vision for the school correlates with his vision for athletics. It can go hand in hand.”
For Solano, personally, one of the main things on the agenda is to increase freshman involvement. He used the lack of a freshman football team as an example but linked it with all of the other programs that don’t have one either.
“There hasn’t been (freshman football team) here for 2 to 3 years at least,” he said. “I want to get more of them involved. They’re coming into the school, they’re new. What better way to get acclimated than to be part of a team?”
Solano also expressed his desire to figure out why some kids drop out of sports programs after starting at the beginning of a semester. His main driver is to see West High get the respect it deserves throughout the community.
“I want the West Wolf Pack name splattered everywhere and the fall coaches that I have met so far share that vision with me,” he said. “We’re going to look forward and move forward.”
Solano also revealed plans of hiring new head coaches for several teams, namely cheer and girls basketball. Lastly, he went on to speak about the transition into a new, blue work uniform.
Not completely unfamiliar with the school – having worked at West for two years at the beginning of his career – Solano acknowledged that it may be tough and certainly different after such a long time in one place. However, despite the rivalry, he hopes that his approach translates to others as time goes on.
“If I was still coaching football or basketball, it might have felt a little different,” he said. “Coaching a sport like golf, where there are less kids and no crowds, I have a different perspective. It’s going to be tough on the other side, because I still saw all those kids as a teacher, but I think that a part of being able to make that transition is because we are all from Tracy.
“It’s still a rivalry and it should be hard-fought. It always will be. But at the end of the game, we shake hands and walk our separate ways knowing that we gave our best. As a former golf coach, I told my players (that will return next year) that I am not going away. I’m still going to follow them and watch them and look at their successes and be happy for them.”
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.