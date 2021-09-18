West High’s homecoming game against the visiting Sonora Wildcats came down to which team could build and maintain its momentum. Sonora (2-3) seized the momentum from the start and maintained it through the end to defeat West 49-0.
“We weren’t hungry. We forgot who we were. We thought we could just show up,” West interim head coach Scott Behnam said, adding that everyone on the West campus was consumed with homecoming festivities this week, but the focus on football came too late Friday night.
“We were everywhere but here. Sonora was prepared and we were not. We got outcoached. We got outplayed.”
The West offense struggled to make any gains against a big and fast Sonora defense. The Pack (1-3) covered only 75 yards in the first half, most of it on two passes from junior quarterback Chris Inigo, while West’s running game was limited to short yardage.
“They came to play. We were a little shaky out the gate so that didn’t help,” said senior running back Kyler Hickman. “We thought we were ready for it, but you live and you learn.”
Sonora’s defensive line also broke through West’s line to sack Inigo for losses a couple of times. Just about all of West’s offensive production was from the Wolf Pack’s passing game, with Inigo passing for 156 yards on six of 17 passes, including four passes for 137 yards to senior Saloma Talimalie.
“They’re tough and fast. They were getting through the line a little bit, not too bad though,” Inigo said. “We had some good play calling in the second half to get the ball down the field, especially the big drives that helped us. With our defense we couldn’t get the momentum going so it was harder to pick it up on offense. We gave them a lot of opportunities that should have been ours.”
The Sonora Wildcats took advantage of a short field nearly every time they got the ball. The Wildcats scored on every one of their first-half possessions, starting with a 38-yard touchdown run for senior Clay Wooldridge on the second play after the opening kickoff. Sonora junior Cooper Moberg scored on a 4-yard run and senior quarterback Bradley Curnow scored on a 1-yard run to put Sonora up 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Sonora’s next two touchdowns happened on the first plays after the Wildcats took possession. Curnow passed to junior Chase Pimentel for a 35-yard touchdown at the start of the second quarter and senior Kade Clifton scored on a 55-yard run.
West made progress on the Pack’s next possession, covering 71 yards on eight plays, including Inigo’s 31-yard pass to Talimalie and a 25-yard pass to McKye Valdez to put West on Sonora 2-yard line. Sonora’s line continued to hold the Pack scoreless, allowing no further progress over the next four plays.
The Wildcats then covered 98 yards on 15 plays, including Moberg’s 16-yard touchdown run to put Sonora up 42-0 at the half.
The game went to a running clock in the second half. That’s when West got most of its offensive yardage as Inigo connected with Talimalie three more times, and also completed a pass to senior Noah Abregana, but the Wolf Pack would not reach the red zone again.
Sonora scored once more on a nine-play 60-yard drive, including a 1-yard touchdown run for senior Kaden Alford. Sonora junior kicker Tim Alford made all seven of his point-after kicks.
The Wildcats covered 306 yards of offense, with 213 yards rushing and 93 yards passing.
Sonora won the junior varsity game 36-0.
Also on Friday, the Kimball High Jaguars (4-0) started Valley Oak League play with a 54-6 win over Weston Ranch (1-4). Next week the Jaguars will play their homecoming game against visiting Oakdale, which is also 4-0.
Tracy High’s Bulldogs (2-2) took a 49-9 loss at Vacaville (3-2). Tracy scored on senior Kyle Wright’s 31-yard field goal in the first quarter, and on a 59-yard run for senior Dwayne Thomas in the third quarter.
The Mountain House Mustangs (0-4) lost their homecoming game to Davis High (4-0) 43-7 in the Mustangs’ first game of Western Athletic Conference play.
Millennium High faced Bret Harte High of Angels Camp in the Falcons’ homecoming game at Tracy High. Bret Harte does not have a varsity team this year, so the game was a junior varsity contest, with Bret Harte winning it 41-0.
The Delta Charter Dragons (0-3) traveled to Clarksburg, where Delta High (3-1) defeated the Dragons 49-7.
