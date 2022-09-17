Spartans outlast Mustangs in WAC opener

Mustangs quarterback Amare Brooks breaks away on a carry against Grace Davis Friday night in Modesto.

 Courtesy of Jose Moreno

As far as first games of the season go, they don’t get much better than Friday night’s Western Athletic Conference opening clash between Mountain House and Grace Davis at the Modesto Junior College football field.

In the end, the Mustangs came up just short. The Spartans came out of this one 23-21 victors. But it was a true thriller from start to finish. An absolute delight for the neutral. Drama, controversy, lead changes, suspense moments — you name it, this game had it all.

