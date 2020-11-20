The latest orders from the state and county health officials has caused some high school athletics programs to cease their pre-season workouts, which others continue to prepare for the upcoming season with outdoor conditioning.
At Millennium High, on the corner of Holly Drive and Beverly Place, the high school’s football and girls volleyball teams were scheduled for conditioning workouts this week. Though Tuesday’s rain interrupted the football team’s sessions, the volleyball team, under new coach James Short, ran laps around the soccer field and did some strength drills under the canopies next to the field on Tuesday afternoon.
Millennium High Athletic Director Stevi Balsamo said that students have returned to the Tracy Learning Center campus, and as long as conditioning is allowed under the “purple” tier, the state’s strictest quarantine standard, teams will continue with limited routines.
Less certain is if the California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin Section will maintain Dec. 7 as the official start date for practices, with Dec. 28 the first date of competition for sports like football, volleyball and water polo.
“Unfortunately we have not been given a guesstimate from the CIF or CIF-SJS in terms of when a decision may be made by, not even in terms of a last-minute date,” Balsamo said in an email. “It would definitely be nice to at least be given a decision date so we have some idea of what we are working with or at least know when to anticipate a decision.”
Mountain House High Athletic Director Guadalupe Galindo said that school’s teams are also in conditioning workouts as allowed under the state’s guidelines for youth sports.
The CIF sent out a statement on Monday, noting that the guidance document for youth sports, issued on Aug. 3, is still in effect. It limits sports activities to outdoor conditioning, unless they occur in a county with indoor gyms are allowed to open, but does not allow competition or tournaments.
Tracy High Athletic Director Matt Shrout said that Tracy Unified School District has shut down all athletics as of Monday. The district sent out a statement Monday noting that Tracy Unified will be on distance learning until San Joaquin County can move back to the less restrictive red, or “moderate” tier.
Shrout said it’s unclear when teams will be able to get back into workouts, but he expects that updated instructions from the CIF will be necessary before athletic activity resumes at Tracy High.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.