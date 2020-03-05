Press staff report
The St. Bernard’s Blue fourth grade boys finished their season as champions of the Stockton Diocese CYO basketball league.
St. Bernard’s Blue went 7-2 during the regular season and were in third place in the league going into the championship tournament, Feb. 21-23 at Venture Academy in Stockton.
The Blue team first defeated St. Bernard’s Gold 25-6 and then advanced to the semifinals to face Annunciation, which had beaten the Blue team during the regular season. This time, the Blue team won it 38-18.
St. Bernard’s Blue then faced St. Luke’s White in the championship game. The two teams had faced off twice in the regular season. St. Luke’s won the first matchup, and St. Bernard’s led 34-32 in their second game before officials halted the game because of unsportsmanlike conduct by fans and declared a no-contest outcome, meaning St. Luke’s remained undefeated going into the tournament.
Their battle for the championship was a back and forth game until the very end. St. Bernard’s Blue held a slim lead when Luke Navas took a pass from Brady Brown with seconds left on the clock and made the layup to give the Blue team the 35-31 win.
Coach David Brown said the championship was a result of players making the commitment to get better with each game.
“The kids showed tremendous growth and improvement throughout the year. Each and every player scored this season and learned to play as a team,” he said. “I couldn’t be more happy and proud of these boys!”
