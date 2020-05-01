Tracy, CA (95376)

Today

Some clouds early. Mostly sunny skies along with windy conditions this afternoon. High 82F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 55F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.