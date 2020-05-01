The start of May is usually when high school football teams begin preparing for the fall season.
This year, with all sports on hold since mid-March, coaches continue to await a signal that would allow them to get their players back on the field to begin their late-spring and summer practices and conditioning.
Coaches are eager to get started on the 2020 season, but their steps toward the fall season are tentative.
Mountain House coach Jabari Carr said he has come up with a plan to keep players active through regular workouts they can do at home.
“Weekly or biweekly we’ll send them a different workout,” he said. “The players run Zoom meetings twice a week. The team captains may request a coach for that Zoom meeting, but they’re doing a really good job staying engaged.”
He still doesn’t know when they’ll be able to meet in person and on the field.
“We’re just working so when that day comes, we can just fall in line and it’s easy flowing,” Carr said.
West coach Steve Anastasio is encouraging players to do workouts on their own, and Tracy High coach Matt Shrout said that he needed to hear something from Tracy Unified School District, the Sac-Joaquin Section or the California Interscholastic Federation before he would have any idea what the summer, or even the fall season, could look like.
“I haven’t heard anything. There’s not even any rumors or anything. I’m completely in the dark,” he said.
For now, Shrout plans to put information on the www.tracyhighfootball.com website about how players can get a head start on conditioning workouts in advance of any team gatherings.
“I’m just going to put out there that guys need to be doing something, because eventually we will be able to play, maybe an abbreviated season. Maybe we’ll go later,” he said.
Kimball coach Mike Kuhnlenz said he’s also sending players workouts that they can do from home. He has a daily and weekly schedule designed for weight training, team meetings and workouts with the hope that the Jaguars could get back into their routine by June.
Lions All Star game cancelled
As teams consider how they will move forward for the 2020 season, one summertime tradition for graduating seniors has been cancelled because of COVID-19.
The traditional Lions All Star Football Game, which had been scheduled for its 47th annual occurrence June 21 at Lincoln High in Stockton, will not happen this year.
Organizers had previously cancelled the annual banquet, usually held in March, when rosters are traditionally revealed. This week Wayne Schneider, one of the founders of the game, confirmed that the game has been cancelled as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.