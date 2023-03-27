03-24-sundquist

West High boys and girls varsity volleyball coach and now new Interim AD, Derek Sundquist. 

 Courtesy of West High Athletics

Derek Sundquist has stepped up to take over as the Interim Athletic Director at West High, replacing Stuart Hashimoto who was in charge for just under a year.

The leader of the volleyball program as head coach of both the boys and girls varsity teams, Sundquist revealed that he received a call enquiring about his interest in taking on the position on the morning of Friday, March 10.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.