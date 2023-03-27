Derek Sundquist has stepped up to take over as the Interim Athletic Director at West High, replacing Stuart Hashimoto who was in charge for just under a year.
The leader of the volleyball program as head coach of both the boys and girls varsity teams, Sundquist revealed that he received a call enquiring about his interest in taking on the position on the morning of Friday, March 10.
After taking some time to think and talk things over with his family, Sundquist — who is a full-time teacher as well as coach — agreed to take over on an interim basis until the end of the school year.
“The sole reason for stepping up was so there was no disruption in our athletic program here at West and that the student athletes would have the opportunity to continue to compete,” he told the Tracy Press.
A volleyball specialist, Sundquist led the girls program back into the CIF SJS playoffs after a five-year absence last fall.
He revealed that some of the duties required of him in the new role include verification of officials being in place for all spring games, organizing transportation, as well as policies and student athlete certification.
The school will be looking to make a full-time appointment in the position over the summer break and Sundquist did not rule himself out of the running, however he did remain focused on the immediate tasks at hand.
“I just want to make sure there are no hiccups through the end of the year,” he said. “We have had a lot of turnover in this position so anything I can do to make sure the operations continue smoothly is the goal.
“As far as impact, I don’t think I have enough time to really get in and do much. As long as we remain compliant and eligible so teams can compete, then mission accomplished.
“I think the only impact for me would be access to more students,” Sundquist added. “Anyone that works in education knows we are always looking for that ‘Ah-Ha’ moment from our students and to be able to see it in the classroom, and now not just in volleyball but in all our sports.”
