The Tracy Tritons Swim Club has canceled its 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jacob Hunter, president of Mid-Valley Swim League, released a statement Wednesday saying that representatives of the six teams in the league met Monday to discuss plans for the season.
“As a league we decided that it was in the best interest of the health of our swimmers, and our teams as a whole, to cancel the season as currently planned,” his statement reads.
The Tritons board of directors followed that up with a statement noting that even though meets are canceled, their goal is to have a modified swim season this summer. Details of when or whether that will happen depend on the duration of stay-at-home orders put in place by state, county and local officials.
The team plans to refund registration fees to those families that have already paid them.
Tritons head coach Michele Loomis said she also hoped to have some type of season for the swimmers.
“It’ll probably be just swimming lots of instruction,” she wrote in an email. “They will probably have some fun inter-squad meets, and then maybe even we can get with a couple of the other teams toward the end and have some mini meets.”
