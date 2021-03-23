The Tracy High swim team took a moment during its final home meet of the season on Friday to honor one of its own. Sophomore Tyler Siegel died unexpectedly at his home on March 13. He would have competed in the backstroke, his best event, at Friday’s meet. Tracy High coach Lauren Koury said that instead of swimming the backstroke events Friday the swimmers chose to honor their teammate during that time. The teams from Tracy and Tokay high school teams lined up along the side of the pool for a moment of silence and to hear one of Tyler’s favorite songs before each of the Tracy High swimmers took a lap of backstroke in his honor.

