The Mountain House High swim team hosted Pacheco High on March 31, with the Mustangs defeating the Pacheco Panthers at both the varsity boys and varsity girls levels.
The Mountain House boys beat Pacheco 111-59. The Mustangs won 10 of the 11 events, including all three relays.
Senior Dawei Zhou won both the 50-yard freestyle (22.66) and the 100-yard butterfly (55.66), and junior Preston Wiedner won both the 100 freestyle (55.31) and the 100 backstroke (1:06.99). Also winning their events were freshman Caden Busuttil, 200 individual medley (2:13.70), junior Winston Schenck, 500 freestyle (6:24.32), and junior Daakshesh Thangavel, 100 breaststroke (1:16.24).
The team of Wiedner, Tangavel, Zhou and junior Carter Stout won the 200 medley relay (1:56.69), Thangavel, Stout, Wiedner, and Busuttil won the 200 freestyle relay (1:44.31), and Zhou, Stout, Busutttil and sophomore Steven Guilano won the 400 freestyle relay (3:44.61).
The Mountain House varsity girls beat Pacheco 93-77, with the Mustangs winning seven of the 11 events. Senior Ansley Bergado won both the 200 individual medley (2:36.81) and the 500 freestyle (6:13.95), and junior Harsini Prakash won both the 100 butterfly (1:13.71) and the 100 backstroke (1:14.80). Freshman Mimiko Ye won the 100 breaststroke (1:27.92).
The team of Prakash, Ye, Bergado and freshman Kambrie Lynn Jehs won both the 200 medley relay (2:17.32) and the 400 freestyle relay (4:38.08).
