Varsity boys: Mountain House 97, Davis 89
The Mountain House swim team has a full roster this year, which coach Alison Ordner expects will translate to a winning season.
The Mustang boys won their first Western Athletic Conference dual meet of the season, a 97-89 win over Davis High, on Tuesday in Modesto.
One of their top performers was sophomore Jonathan Monis, who recorded first-place times in both the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 14.29 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (57.40). Freshman Daakshesh Thangavel placed first in the 100 butterfly (1:08.28), and sophomore Jonah Tan won the 100 breaststroke (1:17.56).
The Mustang boys won two of the three relays as well. Monis, Tan, Thangavel and freshman Colin Sahim logged a winning time of 1:59.29 in the 200 medley relay, and Sahim, junior Daniel Dumay, freshman Caleb Busutil and Tan won the 400 freestyle relay (4:13.07).
Varsity girls: Mountain House 111, Davis 57
The Lady Sea Mustangs had a strong showing with a full roster on Tuesday.
Top scorers against Davis were sophomore Ansley Bergado, first in the 200 individual medley (2:45.83) and 100 freestyle (1:05.38); junior Sruthika Prakash, first in the 100 butterfly (1:14.96) and 100 backstroke (1:16.28); junior Shambhavi Sisodiya, first in the 200 freestyle (2:24.94); and junior Abigail Figueroa, first in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.81).
The Mountain House girls also won all three relays. Sisodiya, Figueroa, Sruthika Prakash, and Bergado won the 200 medley relay (2:15.56) and the 200 freestyle relay (2:01.19), and junior Amber Jiang, sophomore Laila Fayad, Harsini Prakash and Magan Jiang won the 400 freestyle relay (4:57.29).
Varsity girls: Kimball 110, Sierra 59
The Kimball girls opened their Valley Oak League season with a dominant win at Sierra High in Manteca on Friday.
The Jaguars won nine of the 11 events, including all three relays.
Kimball’s top individual swimmers included junior Jenika Tanjuakio, winner of the 200-yard freestyle (2:11.00) and 100 butterfly (1:03.08). Freshman Lauren Lucero won both the 50 freestyle (26.37) and the 500 freestyle (5:57.39); sophomore Marijo Pena won the 100 freestyle (1:00.72); and junior Jill Lucero won the 100 backstroke (1:07.60).
Varsity boys: Sierra 83, Kimball 81
The Kimball boys ended up just short of a win in their first Valley Oak League meet on Friday as Sierra High won 83-81.
Kimball won seven of the 11 events, but Sierra had more swimmers finish in the top three.
Among Kimball’s winning swimmers was junior Gabriel Chandler, winner of both the 200 freestyle (2:07.38) and 100 freestyle (55.17). Sophomore Jason Garcia won both the 200 individual medley (2:11.27) and the 100 butterfly (1:01.36), and sophomore Nico Lucero won the 500 freestyle (6:00.48). Kimball also won both the 200 freestyle relay (1:44.07) and the 400 freestyle relay (time not available).
Kimball at Sierra
Friday, Sierra High, Manteca
Varsity girls: Kimball 110, Sierra 59
200 medley relay—1, Kimball (Jill Lucero, Lela Ziller, Marijo Pena, Yaelle Tanjuakio), 2:04.41. 3, Kimball (Danica Padama, Maya Razniak, Sheeva Farahani, Kelly Chamberlain), 2:25.73.
200 freestyle—1, Jenika Tanjuakio, 2:11.00. 3, Natalie Long, 2:29.05. 5, Alyssa Chaghouri, 2:44.00.
200 individual medley—2, Jill Lucero, 2:30.94. 3, Sheeva Farahani, 2:52.20.
50 freestyle—1, Lauryn Lucero, 26.37. 3, Yaelle Tanjuakio, 31.20. 5, Kelly Chamberlain, 32.24.
100 butterfly—1, Jenika Tanjuakio, 1:03.08. 2, Sofia Orihuela, 1:16.00. 4, Natalie Long, 1:32.60.
100 freestyle—1, Marijo Pena, 1:00.72. 2, Lela Ziller, 1:01.73. 3, Yaelle Tanjuakio, 1:08.46.
500 freestyle—1, Lauryn Lucero, 5:57.39. 3, Maya Razniak, 7:43.03.
200 freestyle relay—1, Kimball (Lauryn Lucero, Lela Ziller, Jill Lucero, Jenika Tanjuakio), 1:41.74. 3, Kimball (Kelly Chamberlain, Natalie Long, Danica Padama, Sofia Orihuela), 2:08.66.
100 backstroke—1, Jill Lucero, 1:07.60. 2, Marijo Pena, 1:09.05. 3, Jenika Tanjuakio, 1:25.80.
100 breaststroke—2, Lela Ziller, 1:20.29. 4, Maya Razniak, 1:42.28. 6, Kelly Chamberlain, 1:49.75.
400 freestyle relay—1, Kimball (Jenika Tanjuakio, Lauryn Lucero, Yaelle Tanjuakio, Marijo Pena), 4:11.59. 2, Kimball (Sheeva Farahani, Danica Padama, Natalie Long, Sofia Orihuela), 4:40.43.
Varsity boys: Sierra 83, Kimball 81
200 medley relay—2, Kimball (Jacob Glick, Nick Tumazi, Thomas Gilmore, Vladyslav Havryshchuk), 2:06.19.
200 freestyle—1, Gabriel Chandler, 2:07.38. 4, Riju Banerjee, 2:28.42.
200 individual medley—1, Jason Garcia, 2:11.27. 3, Nico Lucero, 2:34.71.
50 freestyle—3, Jacob Glick, 27.69. 4, Noah Bauer, 29.45. 6, Karanvir Sidhu, 35.17.
100 butterfly—1, Jason Garcia, 1:01.36. 4, Tomas Gomes, 1:17.44.
100 freestyle—1, Gabriel Chandler, 55.17. 4, Vladyslav Havryshchuk, 1:02.47. 5, Noah Bauer, 1:10.92.
500 freestyle—1, Nico Lucero, 6:00.48. 3, Tomas Gomes, 6:36.71.
200 freestyle relay—1, Kimball (Vladyslav Havryshchuk, Riju Banerjee, Noah Bauer, Jacob Glick), 1:44.07. 3, Kimball (Jason Garcia, Nico Lucero, Nick Tumazi, Gabriel Chandler), 1:46.50.
100 backstroke—2, Jacob Glick, 1:17.13. 3, Riju Banerjee, 1:27.66.
100 breaststroke—2, Nick Tumazi, 1:22.67.
400 freestyle relay—1, Kimball (Jason Garcia, Tomas Gomes, Nico Lucero, Gabriel Chandler), time n/a.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.