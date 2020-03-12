Varsity girls: Mountain House 102, Johansen 58
The Mountain House girls claimed first-place finishes in nine of 11 events in their 102-58 win at home Friday against Western Athletic Conference opponent Johansen.
Multiple-event winners included junior Sruthika Prakash, winner of both the 500-yard freestyle (6 minutes, 33.32 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (1:13.65), and senior Abigail Figueroa, who won the 200 individual medley (2:36.81) and the 100 breaststroke (1:19.56). Also winning gold were junior Laila Fayed in the 200 freestyle (2:39.10) and freshman Harsini Prakash in the 100 butterfly (1:15.90).
Mountain House also won all three relays. The 200 medley relay team of junior Shambhavi Sisodiya, Figueroa, Harsini Prakash and sophomore Soo-Ahn Kim won their race with a time of 2:18.65; and Sruthika Prakash, Sisodiya, Figueroa and Harsini Prakash won both the 200 free relay (2:03.44) and the 400 free relay (4:52.18).
Varsity boys: Mountain House 134, Johansen 30
The Mountain House boys defeated Johansen 134-30 on Friday at home.
First-place swimmers included junior Elias Fobert, winner of both the 50 freestyle (25.81) and 500 freestyle (6:04.67), and sophomore Jonathan Monis, winner of both the 100 butterfly (59.25) and 100 backstroke (58.10). Other swimmers winning gold were senior Aiden Engstrom in the 200 freestyle (2:24.16), freshman Daakshesh Thangavel in the 200 individual medley (2:30.31) and junior Nicholas Magtibay in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.05).
The Mustangs also won all three relays. Monis, sophomore Jonah Tan, Thangavel and freshman Colin Sahim won the 200 medley relay (1:56.46); Thangavel, Sahim, Tan and Monis won the 200 free relay (1:44.53); and junior Jordan Taylor, Fobert, freshman Caleb Busutill and Tan won the 400 free relay (4:11.84).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.