The Tracy Tritons Swim Club hosted its first home meet of the season on Saturday at Kimball High with the visiting Discovery Bay River Otters outscoring the Tritons 1,875-1,517 in the overall meet, though the Tritons were dominant in the both the 11-12 girls and boys divisions, and in the 13-14 boys division.
The Tritons’ top performer in the 13-14 boys was Preston Wiedner, winning all three of his individual events, including the 100-yard individual medley (1:11.74), 50 butterfly (30.19) and 50 backstroke (31.42).
The Tritons’ top swimmers in the 11-12 boys included Jaden Abris, winner of the 100 individual medley (1:27.03) and 50 butterfly (37.67), Seth Fobert, winner of the 100 freestyle (1:17.64) and 50 freestyle (24.89), and Raymond LaCourse, winner of the 50 breaststroke (45.17).
Top swimmer for the Tritons in the 11-12 girls division was Beatrice Wood, winner of both the 100 individual medley (1:23.75) and the 50 breaststroke (43.17).
First-place winners for the Tritons also included William Yee in the 6-and-under boys division. He won the 25 backstroke (29.02) and 25 freestyle (24.03), Jaxson Gonzales won the 50 freestyle (53.61) and John Adams won the 25 breaststroke (36.52). In the 6U girls, Kendall Woods won both the 25 backstroke (33.66) and 25 freestyle (29.64).
In the 7-8 girls age group, Alexis Gonzales won all three of her events, including the 50 freestyle (45.76), 25 butterfly (27.55) and 25 freestyle (20.27), and Penny Roberts won the 25 backstroke (23.40). Adam Prellwitz won both the boys 50 freestyle (43.23) and the 25 freestyle (20.79).
Other event winners included Joelle Abris in the 13-14 girls 50 butterfly (29.30), Kaylah Aguilar in the 13-14 girls 50 backstroke (35.06), Sheeva Farahani in the 17-18 girls 100 individual medley (1:19.21) and 50 freestyle (30.28), and Cruz Fairfield in the 17-18 boys 100 freestyle (56.49).
Tracy Tritons vs. Discovery Bay River Otters
Saturday, Kimball High
River Otters 1,875, Tritons 1,517
6 and under mixed
100 medley relay - 1, Tritons (William Yee, John Adams, Jaxson Gonzales, Cadence O'Neill), 2:16.49.
100 free relay - 1, Tritons (Cadence O'Neill, Tim Cucinelli, Kendall Woods, Jaxson Gonzales), 2:03.71.
6 and under girls
50 freestyle - 2, Cadence O'Neill, 1:02.79. 3, Kendall Woods, 1:03.96.
25 backstroke - 1, Kendall Woods, 33.66. 2, Cadence O'Neill, 35.04.
25 freestyle - 1, Kendall Woods, 29.64. 2, Cadence O'Neill, 31.72. 5, Abby Trigo, 40.76.
6 and under boys
50 freestyle - 1, Jaxson Gonzales, 53.61. 2, William Yee, 54.08. 3, Tim Cucinelli, 58.87. 5, Milo Miller, 1:38.51.
25 backstroke - 1, William Yee, 29.02. 2, Tim Cucinelli, 33.81. 3, Jaxson Gonzales, 35.02. 4, John Adams, 40.10.
25 breaststroke - 1, John Adams, 36.52.
25 freestyle - 1, William Yee, 24.03. 2, Jaxson Gonzales, 26.54. 4, Tim Cucinelli, 29.97. 5, John Adams, 32.41.
7-8- girls
50 freestyle - 1, Alexis Gonzales, 45.76. 2, Ruby Fobert, 53.60. 5, Penny Roberts, 57.51.
25 butterfly - 1, Alexis Gonzales, 27.55. 3, Ruby Fobert, 31.82. 6, Vivienne Kohn, 35.98.
25 backstroke - 1, Penny Roberts, 23.40. 2, Ruby Fobert, 25.43. 6, Elyse Young, 30.46.
25 breaststroke - 2, Kolby Adams, 30.37. 6, Vivienne Kohn, 51.12.
25 freestyle - 1, Alexis Gonzales, 20.27. 3, Penny Roberts, 24.30. 5, Kolby Adams, 25.75. 6, Elyse Young, 26.21.
100 medley relay - 1, Tritons (Ruby Fobert, Kolby Adams, Alexis Gonzales, Vivienne Kohn), 1:49.31.
100 free relay - 2, Tritons (Vivienne Kohn, Ruby Fobert, Kolby Adams, Alexis Gonzales), 1:42.41.
7-8 boys
50 freestyle - 1, Adam Prellwitz, 43.23. 2, Mason Reid, 49.07. 4, Reece Miller, 1:00.71.
25 backstroke - 2, Adam Prellwitz, 26.93. 3, Roman Eaquinto, 29.06. 4, Mason Reid, 29.69. 6, Reece Miller, 31.26.
25 freestyle - 1, Adam Prellwitz, 20.79. 3, Mason Reid, 23.25. 4, Roman Eaquinto, 26.87. 6, Reece Miller, 30.84.
100 free relay - 1, Tritons (Mason Reid, Roman Eaquinto, Reece Miller, Adam Prellwitz), 1:39.07.
9-10 girls
100 individual medley - 2, Brynne Ek, 1:46.08. 3, Julianna Ramirez, 1:46.40. 4, Olivia Kohn, 1:48.65.
100 freestyle - 3, Olivia Kohn, 1:32.17. 5, Reagan Martin, 1:38.20.
50 butterfly - 2, Giuliana Dennard, 42.71. 5, Gabby Morales, 1:00.07.
50 backstroke - 3, Giuliana Dennard, 46.25. 5, Reagan Martin, 51.90.
50 breaststroke - 3, Julianna Ramirez, 54.23. 5, Olivia Kohn, 58.68.
50 freestyle - 2, Giuliana Dennard, 34.40. 4, Brynne Ek, 38.73. 5, Julianna Ramirez, 42.77.
200 medley relay - 2, Tritons (Brynne Ek, Julianna Ramirez, Olivia Kohn, Giuliana Dennard), 3:07.07.
200 free relay - 2, Tritons (Giuliana Dennard, Olivia Kohn, Julianna Ramirez, Brynne Ek), 2:41.47.
9-10 boys
100 individual medley - 3, Nandan Iyer, 1:48.84.
100 freestyle - 5, Vincenzo Eaquinto, 1:35.22.
50 butterfly - 3, Nandan Iyer, 58.98.
50 backstroke - 3, Jack Nielsen, 46.18. 4, Vincenzo Eaquinto, 47.41. 5, Jackson Hawkins, 48.21.
50 breaststroke - 3, Jack Nielsen, 55.11.
50 freestyle - 4, Joseph Rodriguez, 39.12. 5, Jack Nielsen, 39.60. 6, Nandan Iyer, 40.23.
200 medley relay - 1, Tritons (Vincenzo Eaquinto, Jack Nielsen, Nandan Iyer, Jackson Hawkins), 3:14.39.
200 free relay - 2, Tritons (Jackson Hawkins, Joseph Rodriguez, Nandan Iyer, Jack Nielsen), 2:40.87.
11-12 girls
100 individual medley - 1, Beatrice Wood, 1:23.75. 3, Camie Penrod-Meininger, 1:44.82. 4, Rhylin Price, 1:51.45.
100 freestyle - 2, Kiera Kendrix, 1:17.19. 4, Cailee Booe, 1:20.85. 6, Emorsyn Gunnell, 1:20.99.
50 butterfly - 4, Gauri Iyer, 41.80. 6, Natalie Prante, 46.40.
50 backstroke - 2, Cindy Nguyen, 36.19. 3, Kiera Kendrix, 41.76. 4, Sofia Leyva, 43.21. 5, Andi Rodriguez, 45.04. 6, Gauri Iyer, 46.03.
50 breaststroke - 1, Beatrice Wood, 43.17. 4, Cailee Booe, 45.09.
50 freestyle - 3, Beatrice Wood, 32.01. 4, Emorsyn Gunnell, 34.17. 5, Kiera Kendrix, 34.24.
200 medley relay - 2, Tritons (Cindy Nguyen, Beatrice Wood, Gauri Iyer, Kiera Kendrix), 2:33.52.
200 free relay - 2, Tritons (Cindy Nguyen, Kiera Kendrix, Sofia Leyva, Beatrice Wood), 2:19.27.
11-12 boys
100 individual medley - 1, Jaden Abris, 1:27.03. 3, Raymond LaCourse, 1:33.58. 4, Julian Abris, 1:33.77.
100 freestyle - 1, Seth Fobert, 1:17.64. 3, Gryphon Stevers, 1:24.53. 4, Thomas Moore, 1:25.39. 5, Dominic Ramos, 1:33.64.
50 butterfly - 1, Jaden Abris, 37.67. 3, Sam Witham, 43.49. 5, Julian Abris, 46.29.
50 backstroke - 2, Seth Fobert, 43.42. 3, Gryphon Stevers, 46.45. 4, Michael Sheaffer III, 46.83. 5, Colin Ziller, 46.86. 6, Austin Cuevas, 48.93.
50 breaststroke - 1, Raymond LaCourse, 45.17. 2, Jaden Abris, 45.43. 4, Dominic Ramos, 48.96. 5, Sam Witham, 49.59.
50 freestyle - 1, Seth Fobert, 24.89. 3, Julian Abris, 35.70. 4, Gryphon Stevers, 36.32. 5, Sam Witham, 36.73. 6, Raymond LaCourse, 37.41.
200 medley relay - 1, Tritons (Seth Fobert, Jaden Abris, Sam Witham, Julian Abris), 2:42.28.
200 free relay - 1, Tritons (Julian Abris, Sam Witham, Seth Fobert, Jaden Abris), 2:20.03.
13-14 girls
100 individual medley - 2, Joelle Abris, 1:12.36.
100 freestyle - 2, Skylar Payne, 1:07.74. 3, Kaylah Aguilar, 1:11.02. 4, Katelyn Mash, 1:12.24.
50 butterfly - 1, Joelle Abris, 29.30. 5, Skylar Payne, 36.67. 6, Katelyn Mash, 37.86.
50 backstroke - 1, Kaylah Aguilar, 35.06. 5, Mia Rodriguez, 42.03. 6, Katelyn Wiedner, 44.84.
50 breaststroke - 5, Keira Chandler, 45.51. 6, Mia Rodriguez, 48.60.
50 freestyle - 2, Joelle Abris, 28.25. 4, Skylar Payne, 30.71. 6, Keira Chandler, 32.24.
200 medley relay - 2, Tritons (Kaylah Aguilar, Keira Chandler, Joelle Abris, Katelyn Mash), 2:20.32.
200 free relay - 2, Tritons (Skylar Payne, Kaylah Aguilar, Katelyn Mash, Joelle Abris), 2:01.25.
13-14 boys
100 individual medley - 1, Preston Wiedner, 1:11.74. 3, Aidan Young, 1:17.95.
100 freestyle - 2, Julian Penrod-Holloway, 1:08.48. 5, Andrew Donovan, 1:22.31. 6, Jack Pytlik, 1:29.67.
50 butterfly - 1, Preston Wiedner, 30.19. 5, Aidan Young, 34.56. 6, Owen Moore, 34.80.
50 backstroke - 1, Preston Wiedner, 31.42. 2, Owen Moore, 36.05. 5, Andrew Donovan, 51.42.
50 breaststroke - 2, Aidan Young, 40.52. 3, Julian Penrod-Holloway, 41.05. 5, Liam Fobert, 54.40.
50 freestyle - 2, Ray Ek, 28.32. 3, Owen Moore, 30.31. 4, Julian Penrod-Holloway, 31.30. 6, Liam Fobert, 34.29.
200 medley relay - 2, Tritons (Ray Ek, Julian Penrod-Holloway, Preston Wiedner, Owen Moore), 2:13.75.
200 free relay - 1, Tritons (Aidan Young, Owen Moore, Preston Wiedner, Ray Ek), 1:55.84.
15-16 girls
100 individual medley - 3, Imogen LaCourse, 1:28.99. 4, Magan Jiang, 1:39.74. 5, Kayla Haliczer, 1:48.86.
100 freestyle - 3, Magan Jiang, 1:26.08. 4, Bria Eaquinto, 1:29.70.
100 backstroke - 4, Imogen LaCourse, 1:33.73. 5, Kayla Haliczer, 1:41.92.
100 breaststroke - 5, Magan Jiang, 1:45.94.
50 freestyle - 4, Imogen LaCourse, 32.38. 5, Bria Eaquinto, 37.75. 6, Kayla Haliczer, 42.74.
15-16 boys
100 individual medley - 3, Freddie Mendoza, 1:08.16. 4, Justin Chitnis, 1:14.87. 6, Lance Dalida, 1:16.85.
100 freestyle - 2, Freddie Mendoza, 58.02. 4, Josh Field, 1:03.53. 5, Lance Dalida, 1:05.84.
100 backstroke - 2, Freddie Mendoza, 1:11.41. 3, Josh Field, 1:18.51. 4, Lance Dalida, 1:19.98. 6, Vincent Esparza, 1:39.86.
100 breaststroke - 4, Justin Chitnis, 1:26.81.
50 freestyle - 2, Justin Chitnis, 28.56. 4, Vincent Esparza, 33.22. 5, Issac Avalos, 49.41.
17-18 girls
100 individual medley - 1, Sheeva Farahani, 1:19.21. 2, Olivia Wood, 1:20.54. 5, Ceesee Jennings, 1:26.87.
100 freestyle - 2, Sheeva Farahani, 1:07.77. 4, Ceesee Jennings, 1:15.66. 5, Natalie Long, 1:32.75.
100 breaststroke - 2, Olivia Wood, 1:30.27. 3, Ceesee Jennings, 1:41.79.
50 freestyle - 1, Sheeva Farahani, 30.28. 3, Olivia Wood, 31.71.
17-18 boys
100 individual medley - 2, Cruz Fairfield, 1:03.93.
100 freestyle - 1, Cruz Fairfield, 56.49.
100 backstroke - 2, Cruz Fairfield, 1:03.86.
15-18 boys
200 free relay - 2, Tritons (Vincent Esparza, Freddie Mendoza, Justin Chitnis, Cruz Fairfield), 1:48.81.
