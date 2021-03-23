The Tracy High swim team outscored the Tokay team at both varsity levels Friday in Tri-City Athletic League competition.
Tracy’s boys beat Tokay 79-35 and took first place in seven of 10 events. Senior Kyle Vergara won both the 50-yard freestyle (26.67 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (1 minute, 15.50 seconds). Individual event winners also included junior Cole Hazelbaker in the 200 freestyle (2:16.62), and sophomore Daniel Mehlhaff in the 100 freestyle (53.54).
Tracy also won all three relays, including 200 medley relay (1:58.67), 200 freestyle relay (1:42.56) and 400 freestyle relay (4:00.75).
Tracy won the girls competition 89-41, with wins in six of the 10 events. Individual winners included senior Samantha Dorn, 50 freestyle (27.11), freshman Elizabeth Hernandez, 100 freestyle (1:06.25) and sophomore Ariana Munoz, 500 freestyle (6:52.27).
Tracy’s girls also won all three relays, including the 200 medley relay (2:12.21), 200 freestyle relay (2:05.87) and 400 freestyle relay (4:17.00).
Tracy vs. Tokay
Friday, Tracy High
Varsity boys: Tracy 79, Tokay 35
200 medley relay - 1, Tracy (Micah Masten, Kyle Vergara, Ammiel Clemente, Daniel Mehlhaff), 1:58.67. 3, Tracy (Nicholas Aquino, Diego Vergara, Jacob Herren, Benjamin Melendez), 2:18.85. 4, Tracy (Aegean Dela Cruz, Kanoa Stoddard, Dylan Silveira, Peter Perea), 2:26.37.
200 freestyle - 1, Cole Hazelbaker, 2:16.62. 3, Brandon Apuntar, 2:33.78. 4, Benjamin Melendez, 2:54.96.
200 individual medley - 2, Ammiel Clemente, 2:33.78. 3, Micah Masten, 2:43.59.
50 freestyle - 1, Kyle Vergara, 26.67. 2, Jacob Herren, 27.00. 3, Aegean Dela Cruz, 28.79.
100 butterfly - 3, Ryan Mehlhaff, 1:15.22. 4, Nicholas Aquino, 1:25.14.
100 freestyle - 1, Daniel Mehlhaff, 53.54. 3, Kyle Vergara, 1:05.78. 4, Jacob Herren, 1:06.05.
200 freestyle relay - 1, Tracy (Cole Hazelbaker, Ammiel Clemente, Ryan Mehlhaff, Daniel Mehlhaff), 1:42.56. 2, Tracy (Jacob Herren, Brandon Apuntar, Dylan Silveira, Diego Vergara), 1:50.77. 4, Tracy (Kanoa Stoddard, Aegean Dela Cruz, Peter Perea, Benjamin Melendez), 2:04.12.
100 breaststroke - 1, Kyle Vergara, 1:15.50. 3, Nicholas Aquino, 1:23.42 . 4, Brandon Aputar, 1:24.28.
400 freestyle relay - 1, Tracy (Kyle Vergara, Ammiel Clemente, Cole Hazelbaker, Daniel Mehlhaff), 4:00.75. 2, Tracy (Nicholas Aquino, Brandon Apuntar, Aegean Dela Cruz, Ryan Mehlhaff), 4:27.84.
Varsity girls: Tracy 89, Tokay 41
200 medley relay - 1, Tracy (Makayla Alameda, Yuzar Oo, Latisha Luu, Samantha Dorn), 2:12.21. 3, Tracy (Brianna Herren, Samantha Crowley, Heidi Hardebeck, Elizabeth Hernandez), 2:22.41. 4, Tracy (Melanie Couch, Kathleen Morelos, Madina Ghafar, Lauren McKelvey), 2:40.02.
200 freestyle - 2, Riley Thomas, 2:30.60. 3, Skylar Payne, 2:32.16. 4, Ava Coverdale, 2:40.29.
200 individual medley - 2, Makayla Alameda, 2:40.85. 4, Joelle Arbis, 2:49.59.
50 freestyle - 1, Samantha Dorn, 27.11. 2, Heidi Hardebeck, 29.41. 4, Lauren McKelvey, 33.82.
100 butterfly - 2, Latisha Luu, 1:20.95. 3, Colleen McKenna, 1:21.29. 4, Skylar Payne, 1:28.16.
100 freestyle - 1, Elizabeth Hernandez, 1:06.25. 2, Joelle Arbis, 1:07.21. 4, Samantha Crowley, 1:12.54.
500 freestyle - 1, Ariana Munoz, 6:52.27. 2, Heidi Hardebeck, 6:48.73. 3, Riley Thomas, 6:37.80.
200 freestyle relay - 1, Tracy (Latisha Luu, Skylar Payne, Makayla Thomas, Sydney Busevac), 2:05.87. 3, Tracy (Brianna Herren, Halia Lewis, Alyssa Leyva, Kathleen Morelos), 2:12.30. 4, Tracy (Zaila Kayhan, Erica Gomez, Halee Kleebsamut, Madina Ghafar), 2:18.66.
100 breaststroke - 2, Samantha Dorn, 1:16.44. 3, Yuzar Oo, 1:29.42. 4, Samantha Crowley, 1:33.59.
400 freestyle relay - 1, Tracy (Makayla Alameda, Joelle Arbis, Heidi Hardebeck, Samantha Dorn), 4:17.00. 2, Tracy (Latisha Luu, Riley Thomas, Ariana Munoz, Melanie Couch), 4:44.92. 3, Tracy (Makayla Thomas, Skylar Payne, Sydney Busevac, Lauren McKelvey), 5:14.48.
