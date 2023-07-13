The Tracy Tritons swim team extended their recent winning streak over other local teams on Saturday when they defeated the Manteca Dolphins swim team. The Tritons scored a team 1559 points to Manteca’s 1239.
The Tritons dominated their way to the win across all events with six swimmers completing full sweeps of their individual events with three gold medal finishes.
Amanda Taylor Morelos once again shone bright in the girls 13-14 division. She won the 100 individual medley with a time of 1:12.03, the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:03.01, and the 50 butterfly with a time of 32.71.
The other two sweeps in the girls divisions came in two of the youngest age groups with Addie Booe finishing first in the 50 free (1:14.60), 25 backstroke (30.46), and the 25 free (19.29) in the 6 & under. Kendall Woods swept the 7-8 competition by winning the 50 free (43.38), the 25 butterfly (23.87), and the 25 free (19.33).
The remaining trio turned in excellent performances in the boys events. In the oldest age group, Steven Gudilano took home three gold medals in the 17-18. He won the 100 individual medley with a time of 58.83 and followed it up with wins in the 100 free (54.55) and the 50 free (23.82).
Kai Austin was victorious in all three of his events in the 9-10 age group. He won the 100 individual medley (1:36.27), the 50 back (42.64), and the 50 breaststroke (46.03). Jaxson Gonzales achieved the same feat in the 7-8 age group. He won the 50 free (39.69) before securing wins in the 25 butterfly (21.93) and the 25 free (18.18).
Julian Penrod-Holloway won two of his events in the boys 15-16 division – the 100 individual medley (1:07.06) and the 100 free (55.33). He was joined by three other boys across three different age groups.
Joe Mizuno won twice in the 6 & under. He took home first place in the 50 free (51.67) and the 25 butterfly (34.85). Brayden Malcomson won the 100 free (1:15.78) and the 50 free (34.58) in the 9-10. Mohammad Zorba won the 50 breaststroke (44.24) and the 50 free (32.20) in the 11-12 division.
There were some dual winners on the girls side too with Phoebe Martinez scooping first place finishes in the 100 free (1:09.73) and the 50 free (30.20) in the 11-12 age group. Keira Kendrix won the 50 back (33.61) and the 50 breaststroke (38.58) in the 13-14 division.
Kaylah Aguilar took home a pair of gold medals in the girls 15-16 age group with wins in the 100 back (1:15.44) and the 50 free (28.99).
The Tritons received big contributions to the win from all over the pool on Saturday with a whole host of swimmers winning singular races across all age groups.
Zeeba Jeddi took home first in the 100 individual medley in the girls 11-12 with a time of 1:28.18. In the same division, Julianna Ramirez won the 50 breaststroke with a time of 40.86. In the boys 11-12, Rick Banerjee won the 100 free with a time of 1:15.06.
Nicholas Aquino won the 100 breaststroke in the boys 17-18 with a time of 1:13.69. In the same division, Kayla Haliczer won the girls 100 back with a time of 1:37.82. Imogen LaCourse won the girls 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:38.84.
Daisy Rourick won the 50 free in the girls 13-14 age group with a time of 29.80. Caden Jimenez swam to a win in the boys 100 free (58.06) in the same division. Gryphon Stevers won the 50 back with a time of 31.49.
In the 6 & under, Sophia Zorba won the girls 25 butterfly with a time of 51.33. In the boys, Payden Roberts won the 25 back with a time of 28.49. Rocky Vanderlipe won the 25 free with a time of 24.09.
Rowen Vanderlipe won the 50 butterfly in the boys 9-10 age group with a time of 43.21. Kolby Adams won the girls 50 breaststroke with a time of 48.65 in the same division.
Camila Rayagoza was triumphant in the 25 back in the girls 7-8 age group with a time of 25.11. In the same division, John Adams won the boys 25 breaststroke (23.98) and Joseph Munoz won the boys 25 back with a time of 23.20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.