The Tracy Tritons swim team extended their recent winning streak over other local teams on Saturday when they defeated the Manteca Dolphins swim team. The Tritons scored a team 1559 points to Manteca’s 1239.

The Tritons dominated their way to the win across all events with six swimmers completing full sweeps of their individual events with three gold medal finishes.

