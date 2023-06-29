The Tracy Tritons swim team took second place from a pool of five teams at the Manteca Invitational, hosted by the Manteca Dolphins swim team, at the recently remodeled Manteca High Aquatics Center last Saturday.
The Tritons scored 1,000.5 points as a team and trailed just the River Otters Swim Club who tallied 1,418. The hosting Dolphins came third with 887.5 points. The Modesto Mavericks (777) and the Ripon Sea Lions (500) made up the rest of the meet.
On the day, there was a plethora of Tritons who performed extremely well with a total of nine securing medals in all three of their individual events. Eight of those finished third or better in the overall standings in their respective age groups.
Jaxson Gonzales finished on top of the boys 7-8 age group rankings. Steven Gudilano topped the boys 17-18 division and Amandataylor Morelos was best in the girls 13-14. Joe Mizuno took second in the boys 6 and under. Luke Austin was tied for second in the boys 9-10 and Jaden Abris took second in the boys 13-14.
Caden Jimenez tied for third in the boys 13-14 age group and Kiera Kendrix trailed just Taylor Morelos in second place overall in the girls 13-14.
Morelos ensured her high points finish by sweeping all three of her individual events. She took first place in the 100 individual medley (1:12.58), 100 freestyle (1:02.06) and the 50 butterfly (31.46). She was the only Triton to snatch three gold medals.
In the same division, Kiera Kendrix won two golds and one silver. Kendrix finished first in the 50 breaststroke (39.11) and 50 free (28.85) and second in the 50 backstroke (33.91).
The last Triton with multiple first place finishes was Steven Gudilano in the boys 17-18. He won the 100 individual medley with a time of 1:00.09 and the 50 free with a time of 24.10. He finished second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 59.93.
Luke Austin took home one gold and two silvers. He won the boys 9-10 100 free with a time of 1:19.02 and finished second in the 50 back (44.37) and 50 free (34.53).
Joe Mizuno and Jaxson Gonzales were the only two Tritons to finish on every step of the podium during the meet. Mizuno won the 50 free (52.20), came second in the 25 back (28.08) and then finished third in the 25 butterfly (33.56) in the boys 6 and under division.
Gonzales won the 50 free (39.27), took second in the 25 free (17.69) and snatched third in the 25 butterfly (23.17) in the boys 7-8 age group.
In the boys 9-10, Kai Austin won the 50 back with a time of 43.16 and then went on to finish third in both the 100 individual medley (1:39.99) and the 50 breaststroke (47.06). Caden Jimenez took home three silver medals in the boys 13-14 division. He finished second in the 100 free (58.83), 50 butterfly (28.56) and the 50 free (26.98).
Nicholas Aquino was the last of the group to take home three medals in the boys 17-18 age group. He came second in the 100 free (58.25) and the 100 breaststroke (1:13.16). He rounded off his haul with third place in the 50 free with a time of 25.73.
Jaden Abris and Kayla Haliczer were the only two Tritons to win two medals apiece. Abris finished first in the 100 individual medley (1:10.91) and third in the 50 breaststroke (36.05) in the boys 13-14. Haliczer took second in the 100 breaststroke (1:56.56) and third in the 100 individual medley (1:38.38) in the girls 17-18 division.
A number of singular podium finishes then further helped the Tritons lock up their spot on the podium as a team.
Amongst the winners, Mohammad Zorba took first in the 50 butterfly in the boys 11-12 with a time of 40.45. Gryphon Stevers won the 50 back (32.66) in the boys 13-14. John Adams won gold in the 25 breaststroke (23.32) in the boys 7-8 age group.
In the silver club, Kaylah Aguilar took second in the 100 free (1:06.56) in the girls 15-16. Imogen LaCourse finished runner-up in the 100 backstroke in the girls 17-18 with a time of 1:27.48.
A haul of a whole host of bronze medals was started by Alexis Gonzales who finished third in the 100 free (1:26.77) in the girls 9-10 age group. Skylar Payne took third in the 100 backstroke in the girls 15-16 with a time of 1:14.82. Kai Gardner finished third in the 25 free (19.78) in the girls 7-8.
In the boys, Aidan Young secured bronze in the 15-16 100 butterfly with a time of 1:06.41. Santiago Espinoza finished third in the 25 back (22.91) in the 7-8 division. Philip Martin took third spot in the 100 backstroke in the 15-16 age group with a time of 1:31.73.
