The Tracy Tritons swim team took second place from a pool of five teams at the Manteca Invitational, hosted by the Manteca Dolphins swim team, at the recently remodeled Manteca High Aquatics Center last Saturday.

The Tritons scored 1,000.5 points as a team and trailed just the River Otters Swim Club who tallied 1,418. The hosting Dolphins came third with 887.5 points. The Modesto Mavericks (777) and the Ripon Sea Lions (500) made up the rest of the meet.

