The Tracy Tritons Swim Team rounded off another great season of competition with several outstanding individual performances at the Meet of Champions at Vista Del Lago High in Folsom on July 29-30.
The Tritons had a number of swimmers who placed high in ranking pools of over 50 competitors and some who reached the finals of multiple events. There was also one standout who qualified for the final heat in all of his events.
Steven Gudilano was the star of the meet in the boys 15-18 age group. Gudilano went 4-4 on finals qualifications and recorded his meet best 11th place finish in the 50-yard butterfly with a time of 25.16.
Gudilano followed that up with a pair of 13th place finishes in the 100 individual medley (1:00.14) and the 50 freestyle (23.46). He then came 15th in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.84) to cap off a terrific weekend in the water.
Amanda Taylor Morelos put together an impressive meet in the girls 13-14 division to round off an exceptional individual campaign of her own. She qualified for the finals in two events, the 100 individual medley and the 50 free.
Morelos finished 15th in the 50 free with a time of 28.03 and 16th in the 100 IM with a time of 1:12.94. To that she added an 18th place finish in the 100 free (1:02.49) and a 23rd place finish in the 50 butterfly (31.42).
In the same division, Kiera Kendrix took 22nd in the 50 backstroke with a time of 33.70 and 23rd in the 50 breaststroke with a time of 37.41. She placed 30th in the 50 free (28.53).
Over in the boys competition, Caden Jimenez turned in a great weekend of swimming in the 13-14 division. He placed inside the top 30 in all four of his events and recorded high final heat finishes in two of them.
Jimenez placed 5th in the 50 butterfly with a time of 26.38 and 7th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 54.82. Jimenez also finished 19th in the 50 free (25.63) and 30th in the 100 IM (1:08.18).
Leading off the group of swimmers who placed well in three of their events, Kai Austin reached the finals of the 25 breaststroke event in the boys 9-10 division. He finished 16th with a time of 20.41. To that, he added a 31st place finish in the 25 backstroke (19.48) and 33rd place in the 100 IM (1:31.79).
Jaxson Gonzales qualified for the finals in two of his events in the boys 7-8 age group. He took 14th place in the 50 free, clocking a time of 36.40, and 15th in the 25 free (16.73). He added a 24th place finish in the 25 butterfly with a time of 21.00.
In the boys 9-10, Luke Austin finished 23rd in the 25 free (14.83), 26th in the 50 free (33.11) and 36th in the 25 back (20.01). In the same age group, Brayden Malcomson reached the finals of the 25 free and finished 15th with a time of 14.46. Malcomson finished 34th in the 50 free (33.40).
Elsewhere in that division, Rowen Vanderlipe qualified for the finals of the 25 butterfly event, scoring a 14th place finish with a time of 16.30. Addie Booe took 27th place in the 25 back (29.40) in the girls 6 and under.
Joe Mizuno and Rocky Vanderlipe shined in the boys 6 and under division as they both performed well and reached the finals of the 25 free event. Mizuno ended up placing 7th with a time of 20.03. Vanderlipe finished 13th with a time of 21.59. The duo also competed in the 25 back. Mizuno took 19th (28.05) and Vanderlipe finished 23rd (29.27).
Phoebe Martinez reached the final heat of the 100 free event in the girls 11-12 age group. There, she finished 13th with a time of 1:05.34. John Adams was the final Triton to record a finals appearance when he finished 15th in the 25 breast (23.45) in the boys 7-8.
Martinez also added a 22nd place (29.32) finish in the 50 free and a 23rd place (33.18) in the 50 butterfly to her tally. In the same division, Zeeba Jeddi finished 43rd in the 50 free (30.91).
Kai Gardner placed 21st in the 25 back (21.40) in the girls 7-8 age group. Elsewhere in that division, Kendall Woods ranked 30th in the 50 free (39.19). Gardner was 38th (39.66). Joseph Munoz finished 31st in the 50 free (40.37) and 37th in the 25 back (22.57) in the boys 7-8. Landon Adiarte finished 32nd in the boys 50 free (41.09) in the same division.
