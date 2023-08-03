The Tracy Tritons Swim Team rounded off another great season of competition with several outstanding individual performances at the Meet of Champions at Vista Del Lago High in Folsom on July 29-30.

The Tritons had a number of swimmers who placed high in ranking pools of over 50 competitors and some who reached the finals of multiple events. There was also one standout who qualified for the final heat in all of his events.

