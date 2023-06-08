The Tracy Tritons Swim Team faced the River Otters Swim Team on Saturday, June 3, suffering a narrow defeat as a team but with plenty of individuals showing out with first place finishes.

The River Otters scored a team 2022.5 points to the Tritons’ 1501.5. However, plenty of Tritons showed their high-level talent across various age groups, winning multiple events and some even sweeping all three individual events that they were in.

