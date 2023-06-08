The Tracy Tritons Swim Team faced the River Otters Swim Team on Saturday, June 3, suffering a narrow defeat as a team but with plenty of individuals showing out with first place finishes.
The River Otters scored a team 2022.5 points to the Tritons’ 1501.5. However, plenty of Tritons showed their high-level talent across various age groups, winning multiple events and some even sweeping all three individual events that they were in.
One of those swimmers was Amanda Taylor Morelos in the girls 13-14 group. Morelos finished first in every event she swam in, including two relays. Individually, she took first in the 100 individual medley with a time of 1:12.16. She also finished first in the 100 freestyle (1:03.61) and the 50 butterfly (31.49) to take home plenty of gold.
The two other Tritons to sweep all of their individual events competed in the boys events. Luke Austin racked up three first place finishes in the boys 9-10 age group as he won the 100 free (1:17.07), 50 backstroke (41.50) and the 50 free (35.34).
Caden Jimenez followed suit in the 13-14 age group when he won the 100 free (1:00.45), 50 butterfly (29.10) and the 50 free (27.18).
Three Tritons then went on to win a couple of events each, starting with Kai Austin in the boys 9-10 age group. Austin took home gold in the 100 individual medley (1:40.38) and the 50 back (45.82).
Jaden Abris came out on top in the boys 13-14 age group by winning the 100 individual medley (1:10.88) and the 50 breaststroke (35.78). Over in the boys 7-8 age group, Jaxson Gonzales took first place in the 50 free with a time of 40.54 and the 25 free with a time of 18.53.
Joe Mizuno was one of two Tritons to win an event in the 6 and under age group as he won the boys 50 free with a time of 55.43. Payden Roberts joined him by winning the 25 back with a time of 30.79.
In the 7-8 age group, Kai Gardner won gold in the girls 25 butterfly with a time of 25.59. Joseph Munoz took first place in the boys 25 backstroke with a time of 25.92. John Adams was the fastest in the boys 25 breast with a time of 25.16. Kendall Woods secured a win in the girls 25 free with a time of 19.86.
Jhala Darwazi won the 100 free event in the girls 9-10 age group with a time of 1:16.03. Rowen Vanderlipe won the boys 50 butterfly in the same group with a time of 49.02.
In the 13-14 age group, Luke Alger won the boys 50 back with a time of 33.88. Kiera Kendrix won the girls 50 breast with a time of 40.52. Aidan Young won the 100 butterfly in the boys 15-16 age group with a time of 1:06.06.
In the most senior age group, Nicholas Aquino and Steven Gudilano both won an event apiece in the boys 17-18. Aquino took first place in the 100 free with a time of 54.69. Gudilano finished first in the 50 free with a time of 23.95.
