The Tracy Tritons Swim Team saw a number of outstanding individual performances lead them to a second-place finish at the Annual Tracy Invitational hosted at West High on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21.
The Tritons notched up 1468 total points as a team and finished just below the River Otters Swim Team who won out the weekend with a 1694.5 points tally.
Overall, the Tritons had 10 swimmers finish the meet with first-place finishes and six of them did so twice. Starting from the most senior age group down, Steven Gudilano led the way in the boys 17-18 age group. He took first place in the 100 individual medley with a time of 1:00.87 and the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:10.79.
Amanda Taylor Morales shined bright in the girls 13-14 age group. She took a pair of wins in the 100 free (1:02.18) and the 50 back with a time of 33.35.
Luke Austin and Rowen Vanderlipe reigned supreme in the boys 9-10 age group. Austin won the 100 free with a time of 1:17.52 and the 50 free, clocking a 34.65. Vanderlipe finished first in the 50 butterfly with a time of 45.37 and the 50 backstroke with a time of 43.79.
Jaxson Gonzales recorded two wins in the boys 7-8 age group. He excelled at two distances, winning the 50 free with a time of 41.45 and following it up with a first place in the 100 individual medley with a time of 2:03.75.
In the boys 6 and under, Joe Mizuno dominated the freestyles with a win in both the 50 and the 25. He clocked a time of 54.55 in the former and 22.85 in the latter.
Elsewhere, Jaden Abris took first in the 50 free in the boys 13-14 age group with a time of 27.53. Jack Nielsen won the 50 back in the boys 11-12 with a time of 40.07. John Adams came first in the 25 back in the boys 7-8 with a time of 24.86.
Also in the 7-8 age group, Cadence O’Neill won the girls 25 free with a time of 18.55. The Tritons’ last win came through Nolan Prante in the boys 6 and under 25 back. Prante took first with a time of 32.67.
