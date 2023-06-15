The Tracy Tritons swim team bounced back well from last week's defeat against the River Otters when they took down the Modesto Mavericks on Saturday, June 10.
The Tritons swam to a combined team score of 1,686, 145 more than their counterparts from Modesto (1541). The Tracy team was once again led by a number of individual swimmers to win several races. Four Tritons swept every event they competed in.
Amanda Taylor Morelos continued her early season dominance in the girls 13-14 age group. She was the first to sweep all of her events as she took first place in the 100 yards individual medley with a time of 1:13.87, 100 freestyle (1:03.08) and the 50 butterfly (31.59).
She was joined in the club of three gold medals by Kaylah Aguilar who shined brightest in the girls 15-16 division. Aguilar won the 100 free (1:08.22) and the 50 free (29.88) before completing the sweep in the 100 back with a time of 1:16.52.
Similarly to Taylor Morelos, Caden Jimenez extended his dominant run in the boys 13-14 age group. He won the 100 free (1:00.37), 50 butterfly (29.42) and 50 free (27.40) events to complete his trifecta of first place finishes.
Joe Mizuno rounded off the fantastic four in the boys 6 and under age group. He took home gold medals in the 50 free (54.77), 25 butterfly (38.07) and 25 back (30.65).
On the day filled with a plethora of outstanding team and individual performances, there were six more Tritons to have won multiple events. Zeeba Jeddi was the first as she won the 100 individual medley (1:26.66) and the 50 back (39.40) in the girls 11-12 age group.
Jaden Abris followed suit in identical fashion. He also won the 100 individual medley (1:13.55) and the 50 back (36.01) in the boys 13-14. Jaxson Gonzales contributed to the total team tally with a couple of wins in the boys 7-8 division. He won the 50 free (41.28) and the 25 free (19.05).
Elsewhere in the boys events, Luke Austin won a couple of gold medals in the 9-10 age group. He finished first in the 100 free (1:18.50) and the 50 back (45.46).
Phoebe Martinez grabbed a couple of top spot finishes in the girls 11-12 division. She was the best in the 100 free with a time of 1:08.00. She followed it up with a first place in the 50 free with a time of 30.69. Kendall Woods followed suit in the girls 7-8 with wins in the 25 butterfly (26.37) and 25 free (19.21).
Rounding off a terrific meet, Skylar Payne won the 100 individual medley in the girls 15-16 division with a time of 1:18.68. In the same age group on the boys side, Philip Martin finished first in the 100 free (1:22.51).
In the 13-14 age group, Cindy Nguyen won the girls 50 back with a time of 36.58. Luke Alger finished first in the boys 50 back, clocking a time of 33.76. Beatrice Wood won the girls 50 back with a time of 40.60. Camie Penrod-Meininger won the girls 50 free with 30.19.
Camila Raygoza took first place in the girls 7-8 25 back race with a time of 23.10. John Adams followed suit with a win in the 25 back (24.50) in the boys 7-8. Rocky Vanderlipe won the 25 free (25.30) in the boys 6 and under. Jhala Darwazi came first in the 100 free (1:18.29) in the girls 9-10. Steven Gudilano took first place in the 50 free (24.61) in the boys 17-18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.