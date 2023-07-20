Saturday, July 15 at Liberty High in Brentwood saw the Tracy Tritons Swim Team secure second place at the Mid Valley Swim League (MVSL) championship meet.
The team finish culminated the end to a very successful local season for the Tritons with individual athletes across six age groups ending the meet in the top three of their respective divisions.
Joe Mizuno was the best overall in the boys 6 and under age group with 31 points. Steven Gudilano tied for first place overall in the boys 17-18 with 31 points. River Otters’ Matthew Pearson also had 31.
Jaxson Gonzales took second place overall in the boys 7-8 with 29 points. Luke Austin was second overall in the boys 9-10 with 30 points. Amanda Taylor Morelos took second overall in the girls 13-14 with 29 points. She was trailed by teammate Kiera Kendrix with 27 points. Jaden Abris swam to a third place in the boys 13-14 with 28 points.
The River Otters won the league championship with a total team score of 1,845. The Tritons trailed with 1,152 points and the Manteca Dolphins rounded out the top three with 892.5. A total of five teams competed at the meet.
An outstanding total of ten Tritons placed on the podium in all three of their events, significantly contributing to the collective team success.
Morelos snatched first in the 100 individual medley (1:11.92) before finishing second in the 100 freestyle (1:00.86) and 50 butterfly (31.20) to set the bar in the girls 13-14 division. In the same division on the boys’ side, Abris won the 50 back (32.44), came second in the 100 individual medley (1:10.36), and finished third in the 50 breaststroke (35.12).
Gudilano marked his superiority in the boys 17-18 age group with wins in the 100 individual medley (58.97) and the 50 free (23.87). He then finished second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 58.97. He was just trailed by teammate Nicholas Aquino in third (1:11.96). Aquino added a silver medal in the 100 free to his collection after clocking a time of 58.00.
Mizuno reigned dominant in the boys 6 and under with wins in the 50 free (47.10) and the 25 butterfly (31.35). He finished second in the 25 free with a time of 20.46. Teammate Rocky Vanderlipe took third in the 50 free (51.93) and the 25 free (21.85).
Gonzales secured one gold and two silver medals in the boys 7-8. He won the 50 free with a time of 38.97 and came second in the 25 butterfly (21.56) and the 25 free (16.95).
Austin shined bright in the boys 9-10 with big wins in the 100 free (1:16.86) and the 50 backstroke (42.34). He finished third in the 50 free with a time of 34.12. In the same division, Brayden Malcomson took third in the 100 free (1:20.50) and the 50 free (33.38).
Also in the boys 9-10, Kai Austin claimed three medals by finishing second in the 50 back (42.52) and third in the 100 individual medley (1:31.15) and 50 breaststroke (44.86). Teammate Rowen Vanderlipe took third in the 50 back (42.96) to round off an all-Triton podium. Vanderlipe also won the 50 butterfly with a time of 41.33. Armaan Gill was third with 47.05.
Kendrix was on top form in the girls 13-14 when she won the 50 back with a time of 33.57. She then went on to take third in the 50 breaststroke (38.00) and the 50 free (29.73).
Caden Jimenez scooped up three silver medals in the boys 13-14. He took second in the 100 free (57.35), the 50 butterfly (27.67), and the 50 free with a time of 25.89.
Kaylah Aguilar took home a silver medal in the 100 free in the girls 15-16 division with a time of 1:05.16. To that, she added two bronzes in the 100 back (1:13.50) and the 50 free (29.74).
Kayla Haliczer and Imogen LaCourse were a pair of Tritons to secure two medals each in the girls 17-18 age group. Haliczer took third in the 100 individual medley (1:42.01) and the 100 back (1:38.64) while LaCourse finished second in the 100 breaststroke (1:34.98) and third in the 50 free (30.73).
In the girls 9-10, Alexis Gonzales took third place in the 100 free with a time of 1:23.59. Elyse Young also finished third in the 50 back with 43.72 on the clock. Kolby Adams took bronze in the 50 breaststroke with a time of 46.11.
In the 7-8 division, John Adams won the boys 25 breaststroke with a time of 24.27. Joseph Munoz finished second in the 25 back with 22.97. Cadence O’Neill won the girls 25 free with a time of 17.95. She was trailed by teammate Kendall Woods (18.29) in second.
Aidan Young tied for third place in the boys 15-16 100 butterfly with a time of 1:04.75. In the same division, Philip Martin took third in the 100 back with a time of 1:30.50. Payden Roberts came second in the 25 back (29.29) in the boys 6 and under.
With all of the above results and more, the Tritons qualified a whole host of athletes to the Meet of Champions at Vista Del Lago High in Folsom next week – the final meet of a very fruitful season for the program thus far. The meet will take place on July 29-30.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
